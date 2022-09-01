ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Vice

Maison Kitsuné makes the end of summer worth celebrating

Ah, summer! You spend what feels like all year awaiting its arrival, but almost as soon as it’s here — BOOM! It’s over and done with. We get it – we’re currently wallowing in the post-summer holiday blues, too, struggling to adjust to the sharp transition from poolside lounger to desk chair. Grim as it may seem at first, however, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the return to real life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

Caraway’s Nonstick Pan Replaced Three of My Pans (and Makes Perfect Eggs)

Slowly but surely, I’ve been making my house into more of a home—which is a quainter way of saying, my mattress (finally) has a bed frame, the floating mid-century modern bookshelves are up, and my humble landlord-special kitchen is getting outfitted with cookware that’s actually going to last. No shade to all the free, fake Le Creuset pans I’ve stooped over the years from the streets of Brooklyn, but I’m 31 years old now and I would like to build a relationship with a skillet from first fry to last. When I saw Caraway’s nonstick fry pan, I thought, Now that’s the kind of pan my ancestors will fight over when I die.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

TikTok is Going Bananas For This Under-Desk Treadmill

TikTok is truly a fever dream. Scroll your #fyp, and you’ll see teens making millions just by busting a move, as well as cowboy stripper boots, egg cookers doing god’s work, viewers actually caring what randos do in their daily routine—the whole app makes you question your priorities. But, those wild ‘n’ crazy folks over at TikTok really know how to make us simp, because the algo has succeeded in capturing our full attention.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

Vice

