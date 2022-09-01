ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Fell to His Death in Manhattan

Bed Bath & Beyond on Sunday confirmed that its Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died over the weekend, after police had said earlier that Arnal fell to his death. "The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," the company said in a statement.
