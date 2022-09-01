Read full article on original website
What's Killing Siouxland?
A Journal reporter and intern poured through 22 years of Centers for Disease Control data to explore the 15 leading causes of death in Siouxland and compared our rates locally to the national average. Here are some of the stories we found. Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland,...
What could California’s phase-out of fossil fuel cars mean for you?
California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035. While it’s...
Sheriff: Two dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman from...
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. September 4, 2022. Editorial: Don’t let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year. It’s important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must...
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
