Real Estate

Sioux City Journal

What's Killing Siouxland?

A Journal reporter and intern poured through 22 years of Centers for Disease Control data to explore the 15 leading causes of death in Siouxland and compared our rates locally to the national average. Here are some of the stories we found. Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland,...
HEALTH
Sioux City Journal

Sheriff: Two dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
WEED, CA
Sioux City Journal

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
DAYTON, OH
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. September 4, 2022. Editorial: Don’t let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year. It’s important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
NEBRASKA STATE

