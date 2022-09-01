ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Man strips down ‘buck naked’ inside North Carolina gas station, steals sundress

By Robin Kanady
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vtGo_0hejg5x100

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster County deputies are trying to track down a naked man who stripped down inside a gas station and got away with a sundress; it was all caught on camera.

The man turned the aisles into a runway, trying on a poncho and a couple of sundresses, but things got a little crazy when he undressed.

Man charged with murder of man and 4-month-old son, officials say

Walking around a gas station in a dress is only the beginning of what deputies began to uncover.

“(He) was then complaining about snakes in his clothes,” said Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was obsessed with telling customers and the clerk at the Market Express in Indian Land that snakes were in his pants.

He even shook his pants, trying to get the serpents away, and tried to dance with them at one point.

“He goes into the bathroom and was in there for a bit of time and calls out to the clerk, bring something to cover me up,” said Barfield.

“She(the clerk) grabs a sundress off the rack and took it over to the bathroom,” said Barfield.

Student flees deputies after confronted about gun at Rock Hill High: officials

The clerk then came face to face with more than just his face.

“The door’s wide open, and he’s standing there butt naked, so she hands the sundress over, and he walks out still butt naked,” said Barfield.

“It seems pretty amusing, but I’m sure it wasn’t very amusing to the lone store employee that was there,” said Barfield.

The man finally got dressed and continued to talk about the snakes with customers.

Deputies say the man got away with the dress.

“He walked out of the store with a sundress that fit him pretty well, but he didn’t pay for it,” said Barfield.

The man left behind his clothes, his shoes, and his watch.

Workers at the gas station say one of the customers recognized him from the pictures deputies put out, and they gave his name to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
fox46.com

1 person shot, killed near north Charlotte gas station, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found shot to death near a gas station in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Rahmiek D. Brown, 28, was identified as the person killed. Police said officers responded to a “person down” call around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
Indian Land, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Indian Land, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Barfield
abccolumbia.com

One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
LUGOFF, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sundress#The Market Express#Indian
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

South Carolina Fugitive Found in Texas

The South Carolina 6-month search for a suspect in two homicides has finally come to a close for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Vangereil “Gerald” Dreteckes Miller was found over 1,000 miles outside of the county, in northern Texas. Miller was accused of shooting five...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy