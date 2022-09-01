Hillsborough superintendent proud of students reporting rumors of guns

TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) — Police returned to Hillsborough High School one day after a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus . Tampa police swarmed the school Thursday after learning of a false rumor of a gun in a student’s possession.

“She paged me, my heart sinking into my stomach, I’m like ‘what’s going on at school now?’ this is crazy,” said Sheena Ingram, grandmother of a student in 11 th grade at Hillsborough High.

Ingram immediately drove over to the school to pick up her granddaughter.

“I graduated from here in ’82,” she said. “That’s the only reason I wanted my grandbaby here. Now I’m having second thoughts.”

Last week, another student was arrested for bringing a weapon to school in his backpack . In both cases, students tipped off school resource officers.

“I think this is linked to leadership and linked to the great relationships that our teachers are creating with our students,” said Superintendent Addison Davis of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Davis said he will not tolerate any weapons on any school campus. He added that Hillsborough High School’s new principal, Kevin Gordon, reinforces that message by telling students every morning over the PA — if you see something say something.

“The more that we gain access to our students the more that our students will believe that we are there to help them, protect them, learn from them. That’s what it’s all about,” Davis said.

“I think he’s doing as much as he can but right now, it falls on us on parents also,” Ingram said. “It’s just not on the school board or Dr. Gordon, it’s on us too.”



Davis said Gordon has put initiatives into place that has allowed Hillsborough High to decrease the number of disruptions. For example, Davis said, “when you look at what he’s done from a skipping perspective, this time last year we had 61 incidents of skipping. We currently have only one in the same timeframe.”

