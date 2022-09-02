ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Twitter Users Have Questions About Trump's Jan. 6 Pardon Plan: 'Isn’t That Sedition?'

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhstR_0hejfx3R00

Donald Trump’s admission that he’s “looking very strongly” at pardoning Jan. 6 defendants if he runs for the presidency again had a lot of Twitter users asking questions.

Mainly: How legal is that?

On Thursday, the former president told Pennsylvania-based conservative broadcaster Wendy Bell that he will “look very, very favorably about full pardons” if he decides to run and actually wins.

“I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons,” Trump said, adding that those “full pardons” would come with an apology.

He also claimed he was “financially supporting” some Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

That’s potentially good news for Trump supporters who participated in the Capitol riots, but Trump is a notorious liar ; he’s previously promised to pay the legal fees of his more aggressive supporters , only to reverse course .

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about Trump’s plan:

One person thought the issue was serious enough that all Republican candidates should be pressed on their own possible pardon plans.

And another Twitter user suggested things are so bad for Trump that it’s unlikely he’ll ever have a chance to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 48

Smartaleck
3d ago

He's making it hard for Republicans to run as the party of law and order. He has his groupies trashing the FBi and now he's thumbing his nose at the court systems. is their one of you Trumpys that can explain this to us. No conspiracy theorists need reply.⚖️🇺🇸🪖

Reply(7)
22
Jamie Kelly
4d ago

He’s insane. I wish the CIA would make it look like an accident and go old school on this threat to our national security. TAKE HIM OUT!

Reply(6)
29
Susie Malphurs
3d ago

I wonder how many idiot followers will believe it?🎣I'm sure it is going to be Biden's fault for not pardoning them all ready.

Reply(1)
16
Related
The List

New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cesca
Person
Donald Trump
Person
David Rothkopf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Insurrectionists#J6
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

139K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy