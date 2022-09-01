ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 12

Joeeee
4d ago

fits Disney perfect.. EVERYTHING about today's Disney and all its affiliates and dumb americans who supports them as well.. is more scary than that stupid doll..

Reply(1)
16
Hakuna Matata
3d ago

I'm not to worried about the doll I'm more worried about the little one that's carrying the doll.😬

Reply(1)
15
Related
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Doll#Disney Store#Travel Agent#Walt Disney World#The Haunted Mansion Cast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip

The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
ORLANDO, FL
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy