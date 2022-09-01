Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Mudslide closes road in Bat Cave
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it will take until 7 a.m. Tuesday to clear the area.
WLOS.com
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
WLOS.com
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
WLOS.com
Flash flood warnings dropped; watch in effect Monday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — (UPDATE 3:30 P.M.) A break in the rain prompts all Flash Flood Warnings for the mountains to be dropped. New batches of showers are likely through the rest of the afternoon and evening, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. FLOOD WATCH...
WLOS.com
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
WLOS.com
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
WLOS.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
WLOS.com
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Apple festivities continue with Elks Lodge Apple Breakfast, which funds Christmas project
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Apple Festival festivities continued Sunday morning, Sept. 4 in Hendersonville with the annual Elk's Lodge Apple Breakfast. The breakfast typically happens every year during the Apple Festival, serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 folks. Sunday's spread included the traditional breakfast fare, like pancakes and...
WLOS.com
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
WLOS.com
Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season
Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
WLOS.com
"War Eku"; Former Asheville star chasing future while honoring past at Auburn
Auburn, Ala. — (WLOS) It's a difficult phrase to try and recreate in another language. "War Eagle" is not something common to hear in any other country, yet Petelo Leota is giving it some thought on how to say it in his native Samoan. "Eagle is 'aeto' and war...
WLOS.com
Kevin's Roasted Salsa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — By: Molly Fowler, The Dining Diva. 1 Fresh habanero pepper (optional) Roast tomatoes, tomatillas, jalapenos and habanero pepper in a shallow pan at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. On another shallow pan, place green chilies, halved lengthwise. Broil...
WLOS.com
Locals & Lucy lookalikes enjoy stompin' good time during annual Grape Stomp
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local winery paid homage to a classic sitcom on Saturday to celebrate their 2022 harvest!. In a nod to the 1950's hit "I Love Lucy" Burntshirt Vineyards in Hendersonville held a "Lucy Look-a-Like" contest as well as a grape stomp contest. But does stomping...
Comments / 0