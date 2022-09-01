Read full article on original website
Black TikToker Catches Racist White Woman Texting About Her On Flight
In the latest news of viral TikTok videos, a racist white woman texting about a Black woman has shocked and offended users. Riah Elese (@riahelese) shared a short TikTok video where she recorded the woman sending a racist text to her family. The text, which is visible in Elese’s TikTok...
Man Booked First Class For Him And His Friend But Paid For Wife To Travel Economy, Sparking Discussions On Social Media
Friendships are a crucial part of a man’s life. However, it can sometimes lead to unusual situations. As The Sun reported this week, a man decided to book first class for himself and his friends. However, the wife of this good friend was also supposed to be on the same flight, but he chose to buy her seat in economy class.
Pilot Turns Plane Around To Collect Father And Daughter With Passport Trouble
With all the travel drama that unfolded this summer, it’s nice to see some heartwarming news for a change. A TUI flight was about to take off from Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, and arrive in England. After speaking with flight attendants, the pilot suddenly turned the plane around to go back to the gate.
Nasty Passenger Booted From Flight For Verbally Abusing Passengers And Crew
Why, oh why, do people feel they can act any kind of way on a plane without consequences? When will they realize that flying is a privilege, not a right? Thirdly, don’t folks know that at least one person is sure to whip out their phone, record the foolishness and post it online?
DOT Launches Dashboard To Inform Travelers How Much Airlines Owe Them For Flight Cancelations
Travelers who have recently experienced flight cancelations in airports across the country will soon have a tool to find out what airlines owe them when their flight is canceled or delayed because of disruptions within the carrier’s control. This new interactive dashboard is developed by the U.S. Department of...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Privacy Doors For Business Class On Airplanes: Cool Or Pointless?
The whole point of booking business or first class is to be as comfortable as one can expect at 37,000 feet in the air. Carriers are always trying to find ways to one-up their competition, and provide the most luxury for passengers who can afford it. As noted by CNN,...
Air Canada Blasted By Harry Potter Actor For Ripping Up His First Class Ticket
This isn’t Air Canada’s first rodeo with drama, and one young actor isn’t exactly giving them high marks. Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in all of the Harry Potter films, vented his frustration with the airline on Twitter. He left no room for ambiguity when he...
Child Booted From Turkish Airlines Flight Bound For UK Due To Severe Nut Allergy
Last Friday, an eight- year- old child was barred from a Turkish Airline flight owing to a severe nut allergy. The flight was set to depart from the city of Bodrum in Turkey and arrive at London Gatwick. The child’s mother, speaking anonymously to The Mirror, said she and her...
