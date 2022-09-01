ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
New city regulations for accessory dwelling units aim to expand housing options

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte looks for ways to increase affordable housing, one option may be to build more accessory dwelling units. ADUs are apartments or guest houses typically built over someone’s garage or as a separate building in the backyard. In the recently adopted Unified Development Ordinance, the City of Charlotte looks to relax regulations on ADUs so more can be built.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
'A more responsible balance' | Congressman wants train companies to take action after Chester County leaders raise alarm on blocked roadways

CHESTER, S.C. — Leaders in Chester County say trains regularly blocking roads are causing public safety concerns. Now, they're looking for ways to raise awareness, saying it’s not just an inconvenience. Their reason: they say these trains sometimes block first responders rushing to an emergency. "We have situations...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Flash flood risk lowers Tuesday and Wednesday

HICKORY, N.C. — Flooding update. After a cloudy day with off-and-on rain across the Charlotte metro, showers and storms are beginning to wind down. While there will be a few isolated downpours through Tuesday morning, it will not be a washout. MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Why tropical activity ramps...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
