What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Charlotte organization aims to assist students and families experiencing homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 4,000 CMS students will be housing insecure this school year, that's thousands of students living with other family members, in a hotel, or in a car. To tackle the problem, a local organization called Charlotte Family Housing is looking to empower working families experiencing homelessness.
New city regulations for accessory dwelling units aim to expand housing options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte looks for ways to increase affordable housing, one option may be to build more accessory dwelling units. ADUs are apartments or guest houses typically built over someone’s garage or as a separate building in the backyard. In the recently adopted Unified Development Ordinance, the City of Charlotte looks to relax regulations on ADUs so more can be built.
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'It shouldn't exist': State-funded program supplements child care employee pay but it's not enough
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic taught us all the importance of child care and the problems with what many call a broken system. Teachers say they aren't getting paid well, and the business model means facilities struggle to stay open while North Carolina parents struggle to afford the care in the first place.
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
'No warning, no communication' | Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire to clear up confusion on hair policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty. "The grooming policy, so many policies, are...
University offers free meals, food pantry to help students facing food insecurity
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The USDA says food prices this summer were 10% higher compared to July of 2021. Among those impacted are college students, who dealt with food insecurity even before the pandemic and continue to deal with challenges. A Hope Survey showed 29% of students at four-year...
Relief at the pump in time for busy Labor Day weekend travels
FORT MILL, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and millions of people are packing their bags and traveling this holiday weekend. For those hitting the road, gas prices have taken a dip compared to the high prices folks encountered at the pump just a few months ago.
'Representation matters' | Charlotte author showcases Black perspective in series of children's books
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look through your child's book collection and you'll find it's rare to see many stories that are centered around Black and brown people. Studies show that less than 10% of children's book feature people of color. Through the Me3 Project created by mom and three-time...
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
New report: Charlotte second only to Raleigh as best city to start an online business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a recent report released by internet provider Century Link, Charlotte is second only to Raleigh as the best city to start an online business. The telecom company looked at five factors: quality of life, tax rank, economic rank, average internet speed and broadband access percentage, and government technology.
'A more responsible balance' | Congressman wants train companies to take action after Chester County leaders raise alarm on blocked roadways
CHESTER, S.C. — Leaders in Chester County say trains regularly blocking roads are causing public safety concerns. Now, they're looking for ways to raise awareness, saying it’s not just an inconvenience. Their reason: they say these trains sometimes block first responders rushing to an emergency. "We have situations...
Flash flood risk lowers Tuesday and Wednesday
HICKORY, N.C. — Flooding update. After a cloudy day with off-and-on rain across the Charlotte metro, showers and storms are beginning to wind down. While there will be a few isolated downpours through Tuesday morning, it will not be a washout. MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Why tropical activity ramps...
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
