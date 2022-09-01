Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Related
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Construction
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – CSLA is about to pass a milestone more than 30 years in the making. Their upper and lower school campuses are coming together like never before. This brick and mortar progress is a rock solid example of what’s right with our schools. Krystal Scarbrough...
WDEF
Amendment One Would Codify “Right to Work” Law into State Constitution
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For many, Labor Day is a chance to relax. Some gather at barbecues or stroll through parks, taking a day off as summer comes to a close. But for others, Labor Day is just another Monday — you get up early, punch the clock, and get to work.
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
WDEF
Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
goworldtravel.com
A Vegan’s Guide to Chattanooga
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Chattanooga is the perfect mixture of new and old, historic and hip, natural beauty and urban sprawl. This small city of 180,000 is located in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WTVC
Georgia community helping Summerville residents recover from flooding, water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. The City of Summerville says Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville to attempt to dry the electric valves inside their Water Treatment Plant. They say one raw water pump is operable, but work continues on two others. Installation is in progress...
WDEF
Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
OLPH Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Last week an iconic institution in East Ridge observed a significant milestone. On Friday, August 26 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School held a kickoff celebration to recognize 85 years. The celebration included live music by The Tennessee Players, local food trucks, cornhole competition and school wide tours. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Fair in Full Swing
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
5th annual Butterfly Festival to remeber Katie Beth Carter
This event is put on each year on Labor Day weekend by the Carter family and Live and Love Ministries to memorialize their daughter Katie Beth who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2016. Amy Carter said this event is exactly the type of family bonding her daughter enjoyed.
Comments / 0