WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Construction

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – CSLA is about to pass a milestone more than 30 years in the making. Their upper and lower school campuses are coming together like never before. This brick and mortar progress is a rock solid example of what’s right with our schools. Krystal Scarbrough...
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
themoorecountynews.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
styleblueprint.com

She’s Known for Growing People Through Food

Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
WDEF

Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
goworldtravel.com

A Vegan’s Guide to Chattanooga

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Chattanooga is the perfect mixture of new and old, historic and hip, natural beauty and urban sprawl. This small city of 180,000 is located in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border.
Ben Stein
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WDEF

Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
eastridgenewsonline.com

OLPH Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Last week an iconic institution in East Ridge observed a significant milestone. On Friday, August 26 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School held a kickoff celebration to recognize 85 years. The celebration included live music by The Tennessee Players, local food trucks, cornhole competition and school wide tours. On...
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 3

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Fair in Full Swing

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
WDEF

Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF

5th annual Butterfly Festival to remeber Katie Beth Carter

This event is put on each year on Labor Day weekend by the Carter family and Live and Love Ministries to memorialize their daughter Katie Beth who died in a car accident on Labor Day in 2016. Amy Carter said this event is exactly the type of family bonding her daughter enjoyed.
