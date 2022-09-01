ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Preservation Society Recognized with Rhody Award for Marble House Revitalization Project

By Christian Winthrop
 4 days ago
The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission and Preserve Rhode Island have selected The Preservation Society of Newport County as the recipient of a 2022 Rhody Award for its Marble House revitalization project.

The work at Marble House was a complex, multimillion-dollar undertaking that included an extensive roof restoration and an exterior steam cleaning that noticeably brightened the façade of this National Historic Landmark.

“Maintaining these historic houses is a complicated and never-ending challenge on so many fronts,” said Trudy Coxe, the CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society. “But we are proud of the role we have played in preserving history for future generations, and grateful to be recognized with this Rhody Award.”

Marble House is one of the locations used in the filming of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” along with The Breakers, The Elms, Chateau-sur-Mer, Hunter House and Rosecliff.

This year’s Rhody Awards celebrate a range of projects and people from Westerly to Woonsocket, recognizing work that supports affordable and low-income housing, rejuvenates historic downtowns, saves rural landscapes and protects iconic landmarks for present and future generations.

Each year, Preserve Rhode Island selects 10 awardees from among dozens of nominees, showcasing the best in historic preservation and its beneficial impacts to communities across the state. This year, an independent jury of historians, architects, developers, community leaders and preservationists selected the finalists.

The Rhody Awards will be celebrated in a reception and ceremony at Ochre Court in Newport on Sunday, October 23, from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.preserveri.org.

