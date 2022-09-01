ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Harsin, Kiesau help Ashford help themselves

It was all making sense, early in Auburn’s win over Mercer. Robby Ashford peeled off a 49-yard run down the sideline to get the fans on their feet. Two plays later, TJ Finley threw a 39-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson, then fired a quick TD to John Samuel Shenker.
Opelika-Auburn News

Report card: Auburn vs. Mercer

OFFENSE — B Rolling up 497 yards and 42 points, the offense did just about everything you could ask in a season opener against an FCS opponent. TJ Finley’s two interceptions thrown keep Auburn from getting top marks. DEFENSE — A- Auburn’s defense held Mercer to less...
Opelika-Auburn News

Ashford shines in spots in Auburn's opening win over Mercer

Robby Ashford knew six days ago. He was going to get to play against Mercer, offensive Eric Kiesau informed him when he arrived at the team facilities that day. “I appreciated it so much,” Ashford said. “I mean, I almost started crying.”. It was all Ashford could ever...
Opelika-Auburn News

Jarquez Hunter makes statement with three-touchdown performance

Breaking loose off the right side, Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone for Auburn’s win over Mercer, and making a statement of his own:. Hunter finished the 42-16 win with three touchdowns — matching his entire season total for touchdowns as a...
Opelika-Auburn News

Depth chart updates: Two starter switches, two quarterbacks still expected to play

Auburn football will head into its second week of the season without much change in its core personnel, as only two changes were made on the Tigers’ Week 2 depth chart. Kam Stutts, who was listed as a co-starter with Kieondre Jones at right guard last week, is Auburn’s starting right guard on this week’s two-deep. Ja’Varrius Johnson is now Auburn’s starting wide receiver at the H position, jumping freshman Tar’Varish Dawson on the depth chart.
