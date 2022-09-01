Read full article on original website
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
What's the most important issue in Auburn? Newly elected council members sound off
With the 2022 Municipal election behind them, new and returning council members alike are already considering their plans for when the new Auburn City Council convenes in November. This election saw voters turn out to re-elect existing council members Connie Fitch-Taylor of Ward 1, Kelley Griswold of Ward 2 and...
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 78: A lightning delay and a quarterback controversy
Live from Jordan-Hare Stadium amid the lightning delay, the O-A News staff discusses Robby Ashford’s emergence with guest Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
LEE: Harsin, Kiesau help Ashford help themselves
It was all making sense, early in Auburn’s win over Mercer. Robby Ashford peeled off a 49-yard run down the sideline to get the fans on their feet. Two plays later, TJ Finley threw a 39-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson, then fired a quick TD to John Samuel Shenker.
Report card: Auburn vs. Mercer
OFFENSE — B Rolling up 497 yards and 42 points, the offense did just about everything you could ask in a season opener against an FCS opponent. TJ Finley’s two interceptions thrown keep Auburn from getting top marks. DEFENSE — A- Auburn’s defense held Mercer to less...
Ashford shines in spots in Auburn’s opening win over Mercer
Robby Ashford knew six days ago. He was going to get to play against Mercer, offensive Eric Kiesau informed him when he arrived at the team facilities that day. “I appreciated it so much,” Ashford said. “I mean, I almost started crying.”. It was all Ashford could ever...
Jarquez Hunter makes statement with three-touchdown performance
Breaking loose off the right side, Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn’s first touchdown of the season, setting the tone for Auburn’s win over Mercer, and making a statement of his own:. Hunter finished the 42-16 win with three touchdowns — matching his entire season total for touchdowns as a...
Depth chart updates: Two starter switches, two quarterbacks still expected to play
Auburn football will head into its second week of the season without much change in its core personnel, as only two changes were made on the Tigers’ Week 2 depth chart. Kam Stutts, who was listed as a co-starter with Kieondre Jones at right guard last week, is Auburn’s starting right guard on this week’s two-deep. Ja’Varrius Johnson is now Auburn’s starting wide receiver at the H position, jumping freshman Tar’Varish Dawson on the depth chart.
