ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Southern Cross Kitchen now offering brunch Tuesday through Sunday

Southern Cross Kitchen is now offering its brunch menu Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The new brunch menu can be found here. Following brunch, the dinner menu is offered Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
timespub.com

Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location

Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Long-Awaited Schwenksville Community Day Arrives

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Schwenksville’s Community Day, an event that’s been part of the borough Activity Committee’s planning for many months and eagerly anticipated for more than two years, arrives Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meadow Park, 300 Main St. Borough...
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year

POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | Whitetail Ridge Estates | Eagleville | Sally Marcelli Team

Sally Marcelli added a new listing for sale at in Eagleville. For additional details, click here. Welcome to Whitetail Ridge Estates, an enclave of nine modern farmhouse-style homes by family-owned, Salvi Builders. Quality construction with attention to the finest details. The community offers customizable single-family homes on spacious lots with...
EAGLEVILLE, PA
timespub.com

Mercer Hill at Doylestown

DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Flanigan’s Boathouse adds football breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays

Flanigan’s Boathouse is kicking off football season with the addition of breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On the menu will be breakfast quesadillas, breakfast tacos, and pork roll sandwiches. Stay and watch all the games on the Boathouse’s dozens of televisions throughout the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffles#Plymouth Meeting Mall#The King Buffet#Yu Gi
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Take a sip down memory lane at Mister Soda Pops

We all remember walking around the neighborhood with friends on those hot summer days, always ending up at (insert their names) house, wondering what we should all do today. Go to the neighborhood pool? Play a game of wiffleball, maybe shoot some hoops, or take a stroll up to the corner store?
PENNDEL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.

Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Set of new construction twins in Conshohocken priced just below $1 million each

A set of new construction twins on West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken have been listed for sale at $999,000 each. As listed on Zillow.com, the homes each have four bedrooms, four baths, and are 3,200 square feet. You can view the two listings here and here (note that the addresses listed on Zillow.com aren’t real addresses, the actual address is 124 West 1st Avenue.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastside-online.org

Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience

With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Philadelphia, PA — 30 Top Places!

Traveling to Philadelphia would bring out the foodie in you. Across the city, you would find many restaurants that offer sumptuous creations. Tease your taste buds with dishes inspired by various cuisines from all around the world. Many eateries also exude a calm ambiance that will be perfect for dining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Meeting IT solutions company acquired by Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks, a leading managed security service provider or MSSP announced last week that it is acquiring Alura Business Solutions a managed service provider or MSP based in Plymouth Meeting. Financial terms are not being released. Alura Business Solutions was founded by former Conshohocken resident Jason Derstine. Alura Business Solutions...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Oktoberfest Is Here At Canstatters

The weather is great, it’s a wonderful day for a trip to the park. At Canstatters , which is located on Academy Road at Willits Road in the northeast section of Philadelphia. It might not be a park but it is a park like stetting. It’s also the spot to be this Labor Day weekend. The German Club showcases food, beer and entertainment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy