Kentucky State

WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees

PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
KENTUCKY STATE
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They're Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy's restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
KENTUCKY STATE
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
RICHMOND, KY
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
EVANSVILLE, IN

