Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
City-Wide Vintage Sale returns to the Palmer Events Center
The event has been drawing thousands of collectors and bargain hunters since 1977.
Volunteers turn Jason Landry missing banners into tote bags for fundraiser
The VFW Buda Post 12161 posted on Facebook that neighbors recently made tote bags from two banners that asked for the community's help in locating Jason Landry. Authorities discovered his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling in Dec. 2020, prompting ongoing searches and other efforts to find him.
Elgin man’s kidney quest ‘rocks,’ raises awareness about organ donation
Matthew Novelli is determined in his quest for his fifth kidney.
Comfortable mornings with mainly dry weather this week
While a slim chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm continues through Wednesday, many areas will not see rainfall all week as mornings get a touch cooler and more comfortable. -- David Yeomans
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
‘I may act like I know it all’: Is sharing news on social media harmful? UT research says it can be
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Just because you share an article on social media, doesn’t make you an expert on a topic, right? New UT research says a lot of people think it does. We live in the age of sharing news online; In fact, it’s how most people consume it these days. “When you’re sharing posts […]
APD Lake Patrol Unit needing to double force amid short staffing
More people were out on Austin's many lakes to celebrate the holiday weekend, but the number of officers patrolling the waters has gone down, with Austin Police Department's Lake Patrol Unit now made up of six officers.
Dell Children’s doctor shares importance of Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Dr. Alicia Chang, a pediatric hematologist at Dell Children's Medical Center, talks with KXAN about sickle cell anemia, and the ongoing research to help "sickle cell warriors."
Four kids, one adult brought to hospital after wreck on Tuscany Way
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the […]
Austin manufacturer nominated for funds after helping build COVID-19 ventilators
The Austin City Council nominated an Austin manufacturer for funds from the state to help expansion plans. The manufacturer helped build thousands of ventilators to help COVID-19 patients, according to the city.
UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium still seeing demand for projections, dashboard
The research group was created in March of 2020 as COVID-19 started to spread across the United States.
Travis County Fire chief working to raise morale, stop burnout
Faced with stressful situations daily, first responders have to be on top of their game for every call. But when Travis County Fire Chief Ken Bailey noticed low morale, he looked outside the department for help.
UT research study finds social media posting makes people overconfident in knowledge
A new research study from the University of Texas at Austin showed that sharing on social media makes people overconfident in their knowledge.
APD investigates downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
ATX Open, Austin’s inaugural professional women’s tennis tournament, coming in 2023
Coming off the end of tennis icon Serena Williams' farewell tour, an Austin company is preparing for ticket sales to launch next week for Austin's inaugural professional women's tennis tournament.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
Comal ISD investigating allegations of racial comments during volleyball game
Comal ISD said its investigating an allegation of racial comments made during a volleyball game at Canyon High School.
Travis County inmate dies after being taken to Austin hospital
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Victor Gonzalez, 37, told medical staff members that he began "experiencing medical symptoms" on the morning of Sept. 3. About 20 minutes later, TCSO said workers began performing CPR on him after he became unresponsive.
