WALA-TV FOX10
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
WPMI
Shots fired after police disperse disorderly juveniles from Mobile theater parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 785 Schillingers Road, AMC Theater, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving juveniles in the parking lot. Upon officers arrival the crowd dispersed. Shortly after officers heard several gunshots being fired in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Almost three months after Prichard workers found body, still no answers on murder
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly three months after Prichard city workers discovered a body near an abandoned house, the victim’s family on Monday gathered to mourn him – and search for answers. Antonio Hill said it was about 7:30 in the morning on June 10 when he...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
Lucedale man killed in car crash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m.. The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, […]
utv44.com
Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Mobile Police find missing man
(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
WEAR
Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man out on bond for murder arrested again, accused of trying to elude police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for murder was arrested early Friday morning after police say he refused to stop and led officers on a chase. Isaac Parker, 19, of Mobile, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
