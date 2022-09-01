ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerdale, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man killed in car crash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m.. The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, […]
LUCEDALE, MS
utv44.com

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find missing man

(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man out on bond for murder arrested again, accused of trying to elude police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for murder was arrested early Friday morning after police say he refused to stop and led officers on a chase. Isaac Parker, 19, of Mobile, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.

Community Policy