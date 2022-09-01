Read full article on original website
Collider
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
Collider
Bailee Madison's Next Horror Movie 'Play Dead' Is So Messed Up Her Sister Walked Out
As Collider sat down to talk with Bailee Madison about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which just wrapped its Season 1 run on HBO Max — the series star spent a little time talking about the horror elements of the series, which is something both she and Collider’s Perri Nemiroff love to death. That led to them talking about Play Dead, a horror film that Madison stars in, and it’s set to premiere later this year.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Collider
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Collider
What Happened to James Cameron’s Failed 'Spider-Man' Movie?
There are a lot of Spider-Man movies floating around. Everyone from Sam Raimi to Jon Watts to Phil Lord & Chris Miller, among others, have put their respective stamps on this web-crawling superhero. Having now gone through several live-action incarnations and even an animated interpretation of his multiverse, it sometimes feels like any potential Spider-Man movie just gets green-lit without question. But in a radically different era for superhero fare, that most certainly wasn’t the case. Back when Hollywood was struggling to crack the code on what to do with feature-length adaptations of Marvel Comics characters, a Spider-Man movie from director James Cameron still couldn’t become a reality.
The Meaning Behind “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin
The fractured relationship between a father and a son, from birth through adulthood is told verse by verse through Harry Chapin’s 1974 folk tale “Cats in the Cradle.”. Topping the charts when it was first released—and Chapin’s sole No. 1 hit— the opening track of his 1974 album Verities & Balderdash, “Cats in the Cradle,” has remained a folk-rock classic, reemerging on television and film for nearly five decades and a recent induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
'Devil in Ohio': Emily Deschanel Talks Working With Dark Material and That Twist Ending
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers about the ending of Devil in Ohio.]. From showrunner Daria Polatin, who also wrote the best-selling book of the same name, the Netflix drama series Devil in Ohio takes hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) on quite a harrowing journey, once a demonic cult escapee comes into her life. While Mae (Madeleine Arthur) appears to be very emotionally fragile, she’s also harboring dark secrets that prove to be life-altering and that are a dangerous threat to Suzanne’s own family.
Collider
From 'Hannibal' to 'Beetlejuice,' Cinema's Most Horrifying Dinner Parties
Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!
Collider
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Collider
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Collider
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
Collider
The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in September 2022
I hope you’re ready for a busy viewing month, Disney+ fans, because there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the docket this September! In addition to the ongoing adventures of She-Hulk, September will finally reunite us with old friends (like Cassian Andor) and old foes (those pesky Sanderson Sisters). September 8 is Disney+ Day, which will be an especially busy day for new releases on the platform. We know it can be a little stressful to wade through so much new content, so we hope these seven picks will help you get started. Happy watching, and may your lattes be as pumpkin spiced as you wish.
Collider
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
Collider
Family Competition Crosses the Line in 'The Estate' Trailer
It is undeniably human that remembering to call one’s unpleasant, grouchy but wealthy relative often goes hand in hand with needing financial aid. It’s sad but true that we are impelled to be nicer to people we need help from. This is precisely what the upcoming comedy movie The Estate explores with its premise. The film’s recently released trailer showcases a scheming family going at each other’s throats in order to be the ones to inherit a dying wealthy member’s estate.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in September 2022
September brings Autumn, which means cooler weather for many, and consistently cool programming from The Criterion Channel. There are collections in tribute to the British New Wave, art film distributor Cinema 5, cinematographer James Wong Howe, and more. Below are seven of the best choices. The Man Who Fell to...
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
Collider
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
