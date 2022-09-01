Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
dallasexaminer.com
The solution to homelessness is housing – whether housing first or housing later
I have now officially been working in the homelessness space for a full year and would love to take a moment to dig into the “what, why and how” of what feels like one of the most polarizing concepts in homelessness. I am sometimes left speechless when these discussions bubble up because it easily distracts us from pushing forward in effective collaboration to end homelessness.
keranews.org
Advocates criticize $18 million plan to move Tarrant County Jail inmates hundreds of miles away
Tarrant County commissioners approved an $18 million contract to move 432 inmates to a private prison because of staffing shortages on Tuesday — a plan that critics say fails to address underlying issues at the jail. The prison — the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas —...
KENS 5
Dallas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
KWTX
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the...
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
MySanAntonio
$10 million abortion clinic to be built near Texas border
Health officials from New Mexico will establish a $10 million abortion clinic near the Texas border. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Aug. 31 to set aside the funds for a new reproductive health care clinic to be built in Doña Ana County, just an hour's drive from El Paso, according to the governor's website.
KSAT 12
‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby
SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
Operation Lone Star is Doing More than Catching Immigrants - It’s also Catching Drug Smugglers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star last year to catch migrants who crossed the border. According to Governor Abbott, Texas has bussed almost 10,000 migrants (9,595 to be exact) to Washington, D.C., and New York since April. Then this week migrants were bussed to Chicago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
$50K Donation Will Help Tarrant Area Food Bank Secure Thanksgiving Meals
With Labor Day here, it won't be long before the holidays are upon us. And with that in mind, a Dallas company is doing something good to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal. Mitchell Ward, the owner and CEO of MW Logistics, donated $50,000 to the Tarrant Area Food...
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
dallasexpress.com
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
utsouthwestern.edu
UT Southwestern welcomes first patients to new RedBird location in southwestern Dallas County
UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird opened its doors this week to bring UTSW’s medical care to patients in southwestern Dallas County. The facility is the newest regional outpatient medical center operated by UTSW. It is part of Reimagine RedBird, the comprehensive redevelopment at the site of the former...
fox29.com
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
