Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
WaPo editorial board says Biden’s ‘MAGA’ speech 'fell short’: 'demeaning' to 'conservatives of goodwill'
The Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece Friday arguing that Biden’s "MAGA Republican" speech was too "partisan" and too harsh on well-meaning Americans. The board claimed that Biden’s speech "fell short" of uniting the country and came off as "scolding or demeaning" to good Republicans that otherwise could be persuaded into abandoning former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Trump reacts to John Harwood leaving CNN: 'People didn't trust or believe in him'
Count former President Trump among those not sad to see the departure of CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, whom he called a "polarizing" and "untalented" member of the media. Harwood, a notably outspoken critic of Trump despite being billed as a straight news reporter, announced Friday he would leave...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
MSNBC host calls for Trump to be prosecuted, calls U.S. outlier for not jailing former leaders
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan finds it "uniquely American" that former presidents aren’t regularly prosecuted after leaving the White House but appeared hopeful that former President Trump could face charges to break the pattern. "Speaking as a relatively new citizen to this country, one thing that is uniquely American about...
Greg Gutfeld: Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' speech is one of the funniest presidential moments in history
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Biden's Thursday night speech hammering "MAGA Republicans" on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I mean, imagine if this speech was about – look, if you took MAGA out of it, and you put China or you put Russia, it would have been an amazing foreign policy wartime speech. He would have galvanized people to fight, you know, the greatest enemy. And then you realize, no, wait, he's talking about Americans, Americans that he claims he can mind-read, but he cannot identify. He cannot decide if it's large or small, but you better join him, or you are a threat to democracy. We're all Americans, he says, except you, and you, and you and you. It's at – you've got to laugh at this. Probably one of the funniest presidential moments in history.
Watergate reporter hits Biden speech for ‘deeply partisan tone:’ ‘Lost opportunity’
Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal, criticized President Biden’s recent speech as "deeply partisan" during a Friday night interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. While Bernstein did say he agreed with the beginning of it, he later suggested that Biden’s speech had...
Former Gov. Deval Patrick denies Dems called Trump election 'illegitimate'
Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick denied that Democrats have contested the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency during a Sunday interview on CBS. CBS Face the Nation host Major Garrett explained to Patrick that many in a focus group found Democratic rhetoric about elections to be hypocritical after years of contesting their legitimacy.
Washington Post’s Max Boot gushes over 'smart' Biden singling out MAGA Republicans
The Washington Post’s Max Boot gushed over Joe Biden’s recent successes and praised the "smart" president for singling out MAGA Republicans in an effort to divide them from the rest of the GOP. The Labor Day column began by touting Biden’s legislative wins, meant to "stimulate the economy,"...
Trey Gowdy: Biden's definition of a good Republican is 'one that agrees with him'
Fox News host Trey Gowdy challenged President Biden's logic in Thursday's "soul of a nation" speech arguing that he believes a good Republican is one who agrees with his policies. TREY GOWDY: I think threats to our democracy abound. And, you know, January 6 is a pretty obvious example. There...
Biden again attacks 'MAGA' GOP members of Congress, 'full of anger, violence and hate,' in Labor Day speech
President Biden on Monday attacked "MAGA" GOP members of Congress in a Labor Day speech in Wisconsin as the president steps up his broadsides against Republicans ahead of the midterms. "I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that...
US Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans
The United States Treasury will not hand over Hunter Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers as it claims the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval. Republican lawmakers have been seeking information concerning "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden’s son but the Treasury’s decision to require...
Trump helps NY GOP candidate for governor Zeldin raise additional $1.5M as polls against Hochul tighten
Former President Donald Trump reportedly helped New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, raise an additional $1.5 million for his campaign to oust incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. At a reception hosted Sunday at the Chera real estate family’s home in New Jersey, Trump advocated for Zeldin, who...
