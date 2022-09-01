ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Thursday Forecast: Low humidity and sunshine

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Low humidity and lots of sunshine made for another beautiful Carolina day on Thursday!

Friday will be similar, but with a slow increase in moisture late in the day.

While most of the area will be rain-free, a few showers can’t be ruled out Friday night in areas west of Charlotte. The SW mountains through Rutherford County will have the best chance of any rain.

For Labor Day weekend, it’s back to a summer pattern of scattered showers and storms.

As is usually the case, most of them develop in the afternoon and evening. Have a “Plan B” in place if you have any outside plans, just in case! Temperatures will be just a bit cooler with the return of more clouds and rain in the low and mid-80s.

Tonight: Fair sky, lovely night. Low 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 91.

