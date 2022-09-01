The No. 21 WVU women’s soccer team (3-1-2) defeated No. 25 Samford (3-1-2) by the score of 1-0 after a late goal by Lauren Segulla. The goal was her first of the season. The goal came in the 88th minute, ending a 0-0 tie with only a few minutes left in the game. Segulla was assisted on the goal by Jordan Brewster, her first on the season. It was a veteran move by two veterans who are early into their sixth (Segulla) and fifth (Brewster) seasons in West Virginia.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO