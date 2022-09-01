Read full article on original website
2023 3-Star WVU Recruit Mari Lawton Includes Mountaineers in Top 4
West Virginia football recruit Mari Lawton officially announced the Mountaineers as part of his current top four schools via his Twitter account on Monday. Lawton, a three-star defensive lineman according to 247Sports, listed Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Ohio in his top four, along with West Virginia, after receiving 12 total Division I offers.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Reflects on Backyard Brawl, Offers Rallying Cry
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown addressed the Mountaineer Nation with a video posted to his Twitter account on Sunday evening. Brown spoke of his reactions following the Backyard Brawl, saying it has been a long two days of reflection since Thursday night’s 38-31 loss against Pittsburgh in front of a record-setting crowd at Acrisure Stadium.
2023 3-Star WVU Recruit OL Nick Krahe to Attend Home Opener
While it’s unlikely any game matches the star studded affair the Backyard Brawl was in terms of former players and notable figures, the Mountaineers will have some company when they welcome Kansas to Morgantown on Saturday. Three star recruit Nick Krahe told WV Sports Now in a message that...
CJ Donaldson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has picked up his first in-season accolade as he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the conference. This comes after Donaldson had a breakout game against Pitt in which he put up 125 rushing yards on just seven carries (17.9 average) and added a rushing touchdown as well as a key block punt that set up his touchdown.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. On Saturday, Cat Conti became the first woman to serve as on-field official as part of a Big 12 crew for a game. Update (9:00 a.m.) – The No. 21-ranked West Virginia...
No. 21 WVU Women’s Soccer Wins on Late Goal vs No. 25 Samford
The No. 21 WVU women’s soccer team (3-1-2) defeated No. 25 Samford (3-1-2) by the score of 1-0 after a late goal by Lauren Segulla. The goal was her first of the season. The goal came in the 88th minute, ending a 0-0 tie with only a few minutes left in the game. Segulla was assisted on the goal by Jordan Brewster, her first on the season. It was a veteran move by two veterans who are early into their sixth (Segulla) and fifth (Brewster) seasons in West Virginia.
2023 4 Star WR Traylon Ray Puts WVU in Top 3
2023 four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has placed West Virginia in his top three alongside SEC schools Tennessee and Mississippi State. Ray is a Florida recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee. Ray is listed as a four-star recruit for ESPN, On3 and 247Sports’ composite rankings....
West Virginia Favored by Two Touchdowns over Kansas
West Virginia (0-1) has opened as -16.5 point favorites over Kansas (1-0), according to odds from FanDuel. Last week, West Virginia covered against the final line versus Pitt at -7.5. Three points is added due to home field advantage, meaning oddsmakers would still have it a two touchdown spread (-13.5)...
WVU’s Week 2 Opponent Kansas Defeats TN Tech 56-10
West Virginia’s (0-1) second opponent of the season, Kansas (1-0), has won their season opener against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech. It’s the second year in a row they’ve won their season opener, although this one was much more significant than the other. Last year they needed to come from behind to beat FCS team South Dakota 17-14. They then lost eight of their last nine, including a 34-28 loss to West Virginia, with the lone win coming in overtime against Texas, 57-56.
Poll: How do You Feel About WVU Football After Backyard Brawl?
While West Virginia fans may feel the Mountaineers let one get away against Pitt, it’s also true not many gave them a chance entering the game. It’s also true the outlook of this year’s group was a big unknown, mostly due to a new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator.
WVU Volleyball Loses Twice in Hawaii Tourney
The West Virginia women’s volleyball team was swept by No. 23 ranked UCLA three sets to none to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday night and then lost to Hawaii in their second game the next day. In game one, the Mountaineers battled with the...
Blue Jays P Alek Manoah Beats Pirates, Claiming Win as Mountaineer in Pittsburgh
At least one Mountaineer picked up a win in Pittsburgh this week. Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah was straight up dealing all night at PNC Park. He earned the win for the Blue Jays in a 4-0 victory over the Pirates on Friday night. Throwing in front of his...
WVU’s Week 4 Opponent Virginia Tech Upset by Old Dominion
Old Dominion has only had a football program since 2009. They’ve only been in FBS football since 2014. And yet, they now split the all-time series with in-state rival Virginia Tech 2-2 after a shocking 20-17 win on Friday night. West Virginia (0-1) is set to travel to Blacksburg,...
Country Roads Webcast: Backyard Brawl Review, Reaction
The latest episode of the Country Roads Webcast podcast features the guys reviewing the tough 38-31 loss WVU suffered in the season opener and providing their reactions to what other fans have been talking about since the game. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news,...
