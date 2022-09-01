In the last 30 years of Louisville Football the Cards have been beaten by 2+ scores seven times. Under the 4-year tenure of Scott Satterfield UofL Football has opened the season 3 times as a decidedly beaten team in its opener: 18 points by Notre Dame, 19 points by Ole Miss and after last night 24 points by Syracuse. In fact 4 of those 7 beat downs have come in the last 5 seasons with the only win for Louisville coming against Western Kentucky in the 2020 opener.

