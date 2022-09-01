ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Worst Season Openers in Program History & What Happened After

In the last 30 years of Louisville Football the Cards have been beaten by 2+ scores seven times. Under the 4-year tenure of Scott Satterfield UofL Football has opened the season 3 times as a decidedly beaten team in its opener: 18 points by Notre Dame, 19 points by Ole Miss and after last night 24 points by Syracuse. In fact 4 of those 7 beat downs have come in the last 5 seasons with the only win for Louisville coming against Western Kentucky in the 2020 opener.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
sujuiceonline.com

Recruits react to Syracuse football’s 31-7 win over Louisville

Syracuse football hosted nearly 40 recruits from the classes of 2023-27 on Saturday as the Orange defeated Louisville 31-7. We caught up with some of the recruits to hear what they had to say after taking in the electric JMA Wireless Dome atmosphere. “I loved every minute up at Syracuse!!!...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WLKY.com

La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships

LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE

