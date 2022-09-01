Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
WLKY.com
Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
WLKY.com
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
The Worst Season Openers in Program History & What Happened After
In the last 30 years of Louisville Football the Cards have been beaten by 2+ scores seven times. Under the 4-year tenure of Scott Satterfield UofL Football has opened the season 3 times as a decidedly beaten team in its opener: 18 points by Notre Dame, 19 points by Ole Miss and after last night 24 points by Syracuse. In fact 4 of those 7 beat downs have come in the last 5 seasons with the only win for Louisville coming against Western Kentucky in the 2020 opener.
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
WLKY.com
Family-formed autism organization in Louisville holding its largest fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FEAT of Louisville is holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month. FEAT stands for Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and the "Night Among the Stars Gala" benefits helps to fund many of the organization's mission. The group was formed by families who started...
WLKY.com
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
sujuiceonline.com
Recruits react to Syracuse football’s 31-7 win over Louisville
Syracuse football hosted nearly 40 recruits from the classes of 2023-27 on Saturday as the Orange defeated Louisville 31-7. We caught up with some of the recruits to hear what they had to say after taking in the electric JMA Wireless Dome atmosphere. “I loved every minute up at Syracuse!!!...
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham and middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Orange:
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
WLKY.com
La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships
LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
WLKY.com
Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
WLKY.com
Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle attracts thousands for annual Louisville Labor Day event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicks off Labor Day morning for its 18th year. Thousands of people are expected to meet at the Louisville Community Boathouse to get out and moving. This is the second time in 2022 and the 36th edition of Hike,...
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
