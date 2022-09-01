BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This holiday weekend started with sunny, warm conditions, before a low-pressure system and cold front out west lifted moisture into WV yesterday and brought rain to the area. This Labor Day, that system will close in and bring more showers and storms to WV. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and scattered showers, and even a few embedded thunderstorms, will push through NCWV. in a west-to-east motion. It’s not until after midnight that this rain leaves, and by the time it does, expect at least an inch of rain in some areas, with more possible from thunderstorms moving in. So some areas will see rain, and even a few summertime downpours, which could result in slick roads and, in some areas, even isolated flooding. So the National Weather Service has the northern counties of NCWV under a Flood Watch until 11 PM. If you see a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will only reach the mid-70s. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, as the system moves east, daytime heating results in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Because they are scattered, some areas will see rain, and others won’t. Still, don’t be surprised if some rain does move through your area. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Leftover moisture and daytime heating means we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and even Thursday. On Friday, however, our region should take a break from the rain, leaving behind partly sunny skies. So we could end the workweek on a nice note. After Friday, skies will be partly cloudy this weekend, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Models also vary as to the timing of another system that brings rain into WV this weekend, so we are watching carefully. In short, this Labor Day will be rainy, and it’s not until after Wednesday that we get a break from the rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO