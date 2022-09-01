ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
LOUISVILLE, KY

