FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
Police arrest man for alleged neglect and meth possession
The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man for allegedly placing 'hoax explosive device' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly placing a "hoax explosive device" at a bus stop in downtown Louisville, closing the area for several hours in August. Louisville Metro Police found "seven white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board attached," on the morning...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level Road, around 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of Downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
Louisville man acquitted of murder charges in double homicide from 2018, lead prosecutor weighs in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 27-year-old Louisville man has been acquitted of murder and burglary charges in relation to the deaths of two men near Bowman Field in 2018. Aaron Hernandez had been charged with burglary, two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. However, on Aug. 30, a jury found him not guilty of murder and burglary.
Wave 3
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Jefferson Co., Ind. washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Wave 3
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
'He didn't deserve this': Police searching for suspect in New Albany father's shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana toddler will grow up without her father, as New Albany investigators search for answers following a deadly shooting at a home early Thursday morning. Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. near his home in the...
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
