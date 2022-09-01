Read full article on original website
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
24th St. BART Plaza has become the Mission’s Tenderloin
Angel — we’ll call him Angel — didn’t see the argument break out. But he could certainly hear it. It was in English, which, he notes, both the warring parties spoke impeccably. Arguments erupt at 24th Street BART Plaza between vendors all the time. This Aug....
New SF Mexican street taco joint opens; free tacos this weekend
Jose Mendoza started his partnership with Pepe Valadez when he was four years old. Valadez served as the soccer coach, and Mendoza as the soccer player. “He was one of the kids I loved to coach,” Valadez said, reminiscing on days spent on soccer fields in Potrero Hill. Little...
DA Jenkins, in the Mission, gives few clues on potential police prosecutions
In a Q&A at Manny’s on 16th and Valencia, appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins last night shared personal anecdotes and broadly promised accountability. Meanwhile, outside the cafe, protesters chanted and blared sirens. Inside, Jenkins said she wants to “be the voice for people who are suffering.”. She accused...
As Instacart readies for IPO, its shoppers say work has tapered off
At 6:30 p.m. on a chilly August evening, Instacart shopper Rolando Chan had already spent six hours killing time on a bench outside Gus’s Community Market at Harrison and 17th streets. Only one order worth taking had come in. Two months ago, it would have been normal for him to get eight massive orders in a 12-hour day, orders that bagged him around $50 apiece, between payment and tip.
SF is removing its city-operated, ad-free news racks
Every morning, Connie Ngarangad walks down Lincoln Way toward 9th Street. Walking to the green city news rack at the corner, she picks up the San Francisco Examiner and the occasional Sunset Beacon, which she reads at her favorite bench in the San Francisco Botanical Garden. On July 25, to...
The Mission doves
Finding a place to live in San Francisco is a tall order – and it’s not much easier for our avian neighbors. For the past month, longtime Mission resident George Lipp has been tracking the trials and tribulations of the Mourning dove families that came to nest outside his window. He’s built them a nesting station, rescued fallen chicks, and even serenaded the birds with Mozart.
Judge rules against Leanna Louie, keeps her off ballot
As attorney Christine Linnenbach readied for a courtroom crescendo, Judge Richard Ulmer, once more, served as a human cooling rod. “This matter is not just about Leanna Louie,” said Linnenbach, one of three lawyers representing the erstwhile District 4 supervisor candidate in her legal quest to get back on November’s ballot. Linnenbach’s voice began to rise: “This courtroom is filled with …”
After 2.5 years, SF jails to allow (some) visitors again
Joanna Hernandez has seen her son once in the past two and a half years. It isn’t a matter of distance: he’s only ever a few miles away at a San Francisco jail where he has been for five years. Although Hernandez works for San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, like other parents, she has not been able to see him since early 2020 when San Francisco suspended in-person jail visits as Covid-19 arrived in the city.
Latino community joins SFPD traffic stop discussion
In the first of several listening sessions, Latino community members on Tuesday shared their personal experiences of being targeted by police and their lingering doubts about a new traffic stop policy for the San Francisco Police Department. The drafted policy as written will ban racially or otherwise biased stops and...
Police, civilian protectors, permits, flea market — residents discuss 24th St. BART plaza
In a wide-ranging and sometimes emotional meeting Tuesday night, some Mission residents floated proposals to maintain order at the 24th Street BART plaza that included nixing the $439 fees for vendor permits and opening a flea market at a public space. More mixed were the opinions on how to secure...
Victor Makras, ‘the guy in every room for every mayor’ guilty of bank fraud
Real estate maven Victor Makras, a man described as “tied into the inner sanctums of San Francisco politics,” was today found guilty of bank fraud and making false statements to a bank. These charges carry potential prison terms of 30 and 20 years, respectively — though it is...
The strange and terrible saga of Mohammed Nuru turns the page: Judge hands down 7-year sentence
The Mohammed Nuru today sentenced to seven years in prison was a diminished Mohammed Nuru, and San Francisco is a diminished city. He is no longer the rotund and imposing Public Works chieftain who bore a striking resemblance to the “larger boulders” he advocated for use as a homeless repellant. Two-and-a-half years of legal purgatory, stress, and a heart attack, have rendered Nuru a gaunt figure; today in U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick III’s courtroom, he wore a billowing shirt and baggy black suit that would’ve better fit his bigger and more swaggering prior iteration.
City says it’s expanding board and cares, but data shows otherwise
In response to an alarming rate of San Francisco board and care facilities closing, Mayor London Breed has publicly vowed over the past three years to save long-term beds for seniors and residents suffering with mental health issues. New ones would open and the city would purchase some that threatened to close, she promised.
Covid-19 Tracker: A long way down and a long way to go
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations, recorded infections, positivity rates and wastewater numbers are down. R Number models hover around 1. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new booster with minimal data showing effectiveness or duration. Has the...
Rudi’s to keep Pittsburgh feel, sandwiches of Giordano Bros.
Ever since they caught wind that their go-to neighborhood bar, Giordano Bros., might close, Rudi Rughoonundon and Ollie Pender realized they weren’t ready to let it go. And so, when Giordano Bros. announced its closure officially in February, the two bar-goers shook hands and decided to go into business together.
Supe candidate Leanna Louie calls ML editor a ‘NAZI,’ election experts ‘terrorists’
In the same antisemitic post, Louie referred to Chris Thomas and Ann Ravel, two election experts quoted in Eskenazi’s most recent story, as “his friends” and “members of the Weather Underground,” a radical left-wing terror group most active in the 1970s. “These are the musings...
‘Not one pothole!’ Repaving project in Bernal Heights leaves some neighbors baffled
Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights is receiving a grinding and repaving project to fix a few cracks in the street – and some neighbors aren’t too happy about it, calling the project a waste of money and an example of bad governance. The roadwork project involves tearing up...
Spate of dumpster fires hits SoMa, Western Addition
San Francisco Fire Department investigators are poring over a string of five dumpster and trash bin fires lit in the early morning hours between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22. One of the fires, at 300 Grove St., transferred from the building’s exterior to its interior and inflicted $350,000 in damage.
Mario Gomez Sanchez identified as victim of Mission quadruple-shooting
Mario Gomez Sanchez has been identified as the man shot dead early Sunday morning at 19th and Mission streets. Three other victims were injured in the shooting. Three of the four victims who suffered from gunshot wounds were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One of the victims was treated and released at the scene.
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
