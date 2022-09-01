ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

As Instacart readies for IPO, its shoppers say work has tapered off

At 6:30 p.m. on a chilly August evening, Instacart shopper Rolando Chan had already spent six hours killing time on a bench outside Gus’s Community Market at Harrison and 17th streets. Only one order worth taking had come in. Two months ago, it would have been normal for him to get eight massive orders in a 12-hour day, orders that bagged him around $50 apiece, between payment and tip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

The Mission doves

Finding a place to live in San Francisco is a tall order – and it’s not much easier for our avian neighbors. For the past month, longtime Mission resident George Lipp has been tracking the trials and tribulations of the Mourning dove families that came to nest outside his window. He’s built them a nesting station, rescued fallen chicks, and even serenaded the birds with Mozart.
Mission Local

Judge rules against Leanna Louie, keeps her off ballot

As attorney Christine Linnenbach readied for a courtroom crescendo, Judge Richard Ulmer, once more, served as a human cooling rod. “This matter is not just about Leanna Louie,” said Linnenbach, one of three lawyers representing the erstwhile District 4 supervisor candidate in her legal quest to get back on November’s ballot. Linnenbach’s voice began to rise: “This courtroom is filled with …”
Mission Local

After 2.5 years, SF jails to allow (some) visitors again

Joanna Hernandez has seen her son once in the past two and a half years. It isn’t a matter of distance: he’s only ever a few miles away at a San Francisco jail where he has been for five years. Although Hernandez works for San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, like other parents, she has not been able to see him since early 2020 when San Francisco suspended in-person jail visits as Covid-19 arrived in the city.
Mission Local

Latino community joins SFPD traffic stop discussion

In the first of several listening sessions, Latino community members on Tuesday shared their personal experiences of being targeted by police and their lingering doubts about a new traffic stop policy for the San Francisco Police Department. The drafted policy as written will ban racially or otherwise biased stops and...
Mission Local

The strange and terrible saga of Mohammed Nuru turns the page: Judge hands down 7-year sentence

The Mohammed Nuru today sentenced to seven years in prison was a diminished Mohammed Nuru, and San Francisco is a diminished city. He is no longer the rotund and imposing Public Works chieftain who bore a striking resemblance to the “larger boulders” he advocated for use as a homeless repellant. Two-and-a-half years of legal purgatory, stress, and a heart attack, have rendered Nuru a gaunt figure; today in U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick III’s courtroom, he wore a billowing shirt and baggy black suit that would’ve better fit his bigger and more swaggering prior iteration.
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: A long way down and a long way to go

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations, recorded infections, positivity rates and wastewater numbers are down. R Number models hover around 1. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new booster with minimal data showing effectiveness or duration. Has the...
Mission Local

Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community

For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
Mission Local

