Mount Holly, NC

WBTV

Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend

Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

The history of downtown Matthews

The history of downtown Matthews
MATTHEWS, NC
City
Morganton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mount Holly, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in University Area Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in the University area. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. The festival features food, amusement rides and activities for people of all ages. The festival was canceled the last two years because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. WBTV...
MATTHEWS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
fox46.com

1 person shot, killed near north Charlotte gas station, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found shot to death near a gas station in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Rahmiek D. Brown, 28, was identified as the person killed. Police said officers responded to a “person down” call around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
CONCORD, NC

