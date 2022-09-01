Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
House of the Dragon Star "Gutted" by Co-Showrunner Exit
Amid the ultra-successful launch of House of the Dragon, HBO announced that one of the showrunners of the new Game of Thrones prequel will be exiting in Season 2. Miguel Sapochnik will continue to serve as executive producer in the second season, but he won't be directing new episodes and Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner. Stepping into a smaller creative role in the series going forward was ultimately Sapochnik's decision, but it was one that disappointed some in the cast.
Shazam! 2 Director Addresses Reshoots Rumors Amid Release Date Delay
A lot of DC fans have been eager to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrive on the big screen, especially after the long-awaited sequel has had its release date delayed several times over. Most recently, it was announced that the project would be moving from December of this year to March of next year — a decision seemingly made (in part) to avoid competition with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Still, fans have speculated about Fury of the Gods' status, and whether or not this delayed release date will impact the film itself. According to director David F. Sandberg, that won't be the case, as he took to Instagram to reveal that he's "definitely not shooting more" of the film, and that "everyone is happy" with how it is so far.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere's Opening Released Online: Watch
Rick and Morty has finally returned for the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by showing off how this new slate of episodes began by releasing the opening scene from the premiere online! The fifth season ended with the promise that there would be some significant changes for the series moving forward with the destruction of the Citadel, portal fluid, and potentially the Central Finite Curve as well. At the same time, there was a concern as to whether or not the next season premiere would actually reference everything that went down. Well, that worry can be put to bed.
Moon Knight Trends as Fans Celebrate Emmy Win and Season 2 Rumors
Saturday evening, Moon Knight won its first Emmy Award, further stoking the flames fans are lighting in hopes of a second season. So much social chatter has been taking place, the Marvel Studios series is trending a full 24 hours after its big Emmy win. Coincidentally enough, the Oscar Isaac-led series won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special, suggesting Marvel has no intentions to continue the show past the six episodes already on Disney+.
Ms. Marvel's VFX Weren't Inspired by Agents of SHIELD
Throughout the duration of her time in the Marvel source material, Kamala Khan has appeared as an Inhuman. That all changed in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, where it was revealed Iman Vellani's live-action take on the character is actually a mutant. Still, the series featured a moment that some fans thought may have been a hint at Terrigenesis, given the character's relation to the alien species in the source lore.
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10
Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.
House of the Dragon: King Viserys' Dark Prophecy About Rhaenyra and Aegon Explained
House of the Dragon Episode 3 "Second of His Name" does a masterful job of being intensely focused on a character that can barely act all in the series – literally and figuratively. A jump in time of a few years reveals that King Viserys I has been wed to Alicent Hightower and had one son (with another child on the way). That son is Aegon II, named after Aegon "The Conqueror" who first conquered the Seven Kingdoms and established House Targaryen's reign. With Aegon II come a big set of new problems – and one dark prophecy whose significance Game of Thrones fans may not yet fully realize...
