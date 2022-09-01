Long lines again form at Shelby County Clerk's office despite 'no waiting' policy

Long lines waited outside the Shelby County Clerk’s Mullins Station office Thursday, Sept. 1, despite a policy instituted in July that was intended to eliminate such scenes.

The backup occurred a week after the office closed for a week so workers could catch up on business that County Clerk Wanda Halbert said earlier was not related to the car tag renewal backlog that has plagued the office.

Halbert said in August the car tag backlog had been cleared up, so the “no line, no waiting” policy implemented July 26 may no longer be in place.

Wanda Halbert

No one from Halbert’s office responded in person, by phone or by email Thursday to answer questions about the long line or whether the policy, which kept lines moving briskly when first implemented, was still supposed to be in effect.

The no-waiting policy was designed to limit those waiting in line to 20 people with others receiving a phone call when it’s their turn to wait in line.

But at the Mullins Station office, the line of angry customers Thursday extended out the door and into the parking lot. Many of those waiting broke out umbrellas and turned any paperwork into fans to stay cool.

Crystal McCoy, a retired Afghanistan War veteran, arrived at office at 7 a.m., hoping to beat the crowd to get her auto and motorcycle tags renewed.

“My tags expired (Wednesday) and I just now got in the car,” McCoy said at 10:18 a.m. “Waste of manpower. There are no instructions in there.”

McCoy attempted to renew her tags online but was notified she had to show up in person to show proof of her current address. Upon showing proof of motorcycle insurance on her cell phone to get her motorcycle tags, McCoy was told only a hard copy proof of insurance would suffice.

The line of angry customers Thursday extended out the door and into the parking lot at the Shelby County Clerk's office on Mullins Station on Sept.1, 2022. (Alicia Davidson/The Daily Memphian)

“They called security on me,” McCoy said. “I told them to call the MPD.”

Ranee Shrafee, a bus driver for a private school in Memphis, received an email saying he needed to show up in person to renew his tags because “his vehicle had been out of service for 90 days,” so he had to renew in person.

“My tags expire tomorrow, so I don’t even know what that ‘90-day’ thing means,” Shrafee said. “They should at least provide us some facilities, some water and a tent since it’s so hot and humid. With this technology, we should be able to do this online.”

Shrafee planned to only take an hour off to renew his tags, but said he would likely have to take the entire day off.

“I talked to my boss and he said it was OK as long as I was back in time for school dismissal,” Shrafee said.