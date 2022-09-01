ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant patrons seem less generous, especially for carryout: industry observer

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some restaurant customers are changing their minds about tipping.

Owners and employees say customers are a little less generous when it comes to tipping these days, especially on carryout orders.

Izzy Kharasch, president of Hospitality Works in Chicago, told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that's a change from the early days of the COVID pandemic. Takeout customers were especially generous with restaurant workers who were still on the job.

"In the beginning of the pandemic everybody was tipping because they were so thankful that people immediately got back to their jobs, and they were so helpful in putting things in your car," Kharasch said.

Customers may be feeling pressure from higher prices these days, but Kharasch says on the whole diners are still in a giving mood.

"I think people are still generous. They're not quite as generous, where they might have left a 25 percent tip for putting something in the trunk of their car. I think we're seeing that reduced to 15 or 10 percent," he said.

