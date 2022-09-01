ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 34 acres

ISLAND PARK (KIFI) – The lightning caused Sawtell Peak Fire burning ¼ mile from Sawtell Peak along FS Road 24 on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District is under the command of Wyoming Type 3 Team 5. The Sawtell Peak Fire is currently 34 acres with 20% containment 174...
ISLAND PARK, ID
Multiple hospitalizations following crash near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday at 8:47 p.m., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park. According to ISP, 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US20, and a 2022 Chrysler Voyager was traveling westbound on US20. The driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn onto N. Big Springs Loop and was struck by the Infinity.
ISLAND PARK, ID

