ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday at 8:47 p.m., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park. According to ISP, 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US20, and a 2022 Chrysler Voyager was traveling westbound on US20. The driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn onto N. Big Springs Loop and was struck by the Infinity.

ISLAND PARK, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO