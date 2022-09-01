ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kalen DeBoer set for bigger stage as he debuts at Washington

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XU4V_0hejaGMV00

SEATTLE — Game week finally arrived for Kalen DeBoer and he felt the need to fire off a text to a colleague to try to encapsulate the nine months between his hiring at Washington and the beginning of the season.

“That text was, ‘It’s gone really fast, but when you think about how much you’ve done in that time, it’s been a little bit of a grind, too,’” DeBoer recalled.

The recipient of the text was Chris Petersen, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to step into the head job at Washington and eventually find success.

DeBoer has had a long list of tasks to accomplish since November 2021 when he was announced as Washington’s head coach. He inherited a program coming off its worst year since 2008 that included the firing of head coach Jimmy Lake before the end of the regular season.

The first test of how well DeBoer has done comes Saturday night when the Huskies open the season against Kent State.

“It feels different. Could hear the band outside my office getting ready and that felt like a game atmosphere right there this morning,” DeBoer said. “So we’re excited but there’s been a lot of work that has gone into this and I’m excited to see our guys reap the rewards of it.”

The season opener will be DeBoer’s debut as a head coach at a Power Five program. He was a successful head coach at the NAIA level and the past two seasons at Fresno State, where the Bulldogs went 12-6 during his watch, including 9-3 last season, and landed DeBoer on the radar of larger programs.

Just because the stage has changed, doesn’t mean the approach or the demeanor needed to.

“The thing you can appreciate as an assistant coach, I think that’s why you find a lot of the guys that are here working for Kalen, is just the consistent approach and demeanor that he has. Guys want to work for him,” co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said. “I think when you feel that sense of responsibility to the head coach, that’s going to make you want to make sure you’re doing your damnedest every single day you walk in the building. I think that’s a level of respect that a lot of this coaching staff has for him.”

While DeBoer has his coaching staff completely on board and a roster talented enough to be competitive in the Pac-12, another part of his job is winning back a fan base that has soured on the team the past two seasons.

Washington played its abbreviated 2020 season without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season spiraled from the start — with the Huskies losing to Montana in the opener and at Michigan in Week 2 — and eventually led to Lake’s firing during just his second season.

DeBoer’s outreach has been significant, from bringing in former players to continued contact with Petersen. Washington even took out an ad in “The Seattle Times” last weekend with a letter from DeBoer. A little old school, but still a notable gesture.

Ultimately, it’s winning that will be the best impression DeBoer’s team can leave on the fan base.

“Honestly, the number one thing is just find a way to win. I mean that is the most important thing; just find a way. Going into a first game — it isn’t just because I’m here,” DeBoer said. “I think that’s the way I’ve felt wherever I’ve been. I’m always real with our guys and they’ve seen that. I’m not going to tell them the other team’s awful if they’re not awful. If the team’s really good if they’re not. I’m going to be real upfront. We just have to find a way to win and be ready to adjust.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realdawghuskies.com

Reece’s Pieces: Social Media Reacts to Week 1 Domination by Washington

The Kalen DeBoer era opened up with a some offensive fireworks. However, it was Washington defensive back Asa Turner who lit the fuse picking off Kent State’s Collin Schlee on the first offensive play of the game. Under the lights of Husky Stadium with a reported 56,112 in attendance, Husky fans saw something they haven’t seen in a while: a dominant offense that seemed to score at will. Here’s a look around the social networks for media and fan reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Kilbreath: On saturday night, UW football was fun again

Husky Stadium didn’t reach its attendance capacity Saturday night. Far from it. To be fair, many students are still off campus for a few more weeks, it’s Labor Day weekend, and, well, Kent State is Kent State. Yet, in the third quarter, when Kent State was flagged for...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Kent State at Washington

Washington dominated every statistical category and unloaded their bench as players like Gaard Memmelaar, Myles Murao, Griffin Waiss, Drew Fowler and Makell Esteen each got the opportunity to come in and contribute. 11:50 Fourth Quarter: Washington 45, Kansas State 20. The Huskies are able to answer after KSU's score. On...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Person
Kalen Deboer
Person
Chris Petersen
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Kent State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Kent State 7-7 The Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Kent State struggled last season, too, ending up 7-7.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights of week 1

Watch Week 1 highlights of high school football around the region from KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. Week one is always cool because there are matchups that might not otherwise be seen. Bothell and O’Dea, two powerhouse programs, went up against each other. They both went to the state...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Fresno State#Debo
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress

In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Big Chicken Comes to Renton

There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
106K+
Followers
128K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy