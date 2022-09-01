Read full article on original website
Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)
What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
Irish Festival held at Sons of Erin for Labor Day weekend
Festivals celebrating unique cultures are so much a part of Labor Day weekend traditions here in the Pioneer Valley and at the Westfield home of the Sons of Erin families gathered for a day of celebration. Music and food were the attractions, but above all, Irish pride was the focus.
Arts Beat: Fall season begins with play premieres around the region
“All of Me,” Laura Winter’s award-winning play, has its world premiere at Barrington Stage, Sept. 21 through Oct. 9. Ashley Brooke Monroe directs the play about two people with disabilities who meet and fall in love, while the people around them try to break them apart. Madison Ferris, Danny Gomez, Leah Hocking, Maggie Bofill, and Jack Fellows star. For details: www.barringtonstageco.org.
Westfield’s North Elm Butcher Block celebrates 75 years, 4 generations of the Puza family
WESTFIELD — The tradition at North Elm Butcher Shop is that when longtime customers welcome a new child into the family, the happy parents bring their babies in and weigh them on the shop’s deli scales. “You have to get that official weight,” said owner Daniel J. Puza...
Cultural celebration at St. Mark Armenian Church festival in Springfield
Parishioners gathered at the St. Mark Church courtyard to celebrate culture and community at the annual Armenian Festival.
Stone Soul Festival continues Springfield community tradition (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Stone Soul Festival got underway Friday at Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave., bringing family and friends together for music, food and fun. The annual community fest runs through Sunday at the park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave. Among the many dignitaries on hand were Stone Soul...
Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator
SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
Three County Fair in Northampton has school bus demolition derby, racing pigs (photos)
Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 5, 2022
Freedom Credit Union, in cooperation with ProShred Springfield, will offer free community shred day events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 at their Ludlow, Chicopee, Northampton and Greenfield branches. On Sept. 10, shredding will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the 645 Center St. branch in Ludlow and...
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
Shaking Crab Cajun seafood restaurant is looking to expand to downtown Worcester
The Shaking Crab is looking to expand to Worcester. The Newton-based Cajun seafood chain is on the city’s License Commission agenda for Sept. 8. The restaurant’s address is listed as 556 Main St., Worcester, a renovated building across from the Hanover Theater owned by The Menkitti Group and marketed as restaurant, retail and office space.
Young children ride new model railroad at East Longmeadow’s Graham Central Station
The trains are once again taking on passengers at East Longmeadow's fabled railroad depot but only passengers of a certain age: the very young!
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
Our Lady of Fatima Festa continues in Ludlow
The celebration in Ludlow continued Friday evening for day two of Festa.
‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
Ride to Remember run ends with reception honoring fallen officers
A reception was held at the end of the Ride to Remember to honor the life of fallen Springfield Officers killed in the line of duty.
Blandford Fair as old as the hills and still true to its roots (photos)
BLANDFORD — In 1859, a group of local farmers here formed the Farmers Conversational Club to talk about livestock, the price of milk and the hardships of farming. A few years later, they formed the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society and created what today has become the Blandford Fair, an annual Labor Day Weekend of family fun.
amherstbulletin.com
Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst
AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
‘Stranger Things’ actor Paul Reiser to bring laughter to Hartford
“Stranger Things” and “Mad About You” actor-comedian Paul Reiser is coming to the Bushnell in Hartford on Nov. 1 at p.m. Tickets, priced at $37 to $60, are available at the box office or online at bushnell.org/shows-concerts/paul-reiser. Comedy Central has crowned Reiser one of the “Top 100...
Majestic Theater kicks off 25th season with ‘Mamma Mia!’
Mamma mia it’s going to be a big year for musicals when the Majestic Theater kicks off its 25th anniversary season in September. “We usually have two musicals in our lineup each year, one smaller than the other, but this year both are big productions beginning with ‘Mamma Mia!’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a cast of 20 performers,” said Danny Eaton, founding producer of The Majestic in West Springfield.
