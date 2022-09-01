ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)

What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
WWLP

Irish Festival held at Sons of Erin for Labor Day weekend

Festivals celebrating unique cultures are so much a part of Labor Day weekend traditions here in the Pioneer Valley and at the Westfield home of the Sons of Erin families gathered for a day of celebration. Music and food were the attractions, but above all, Irish pride was the focus.
MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Fall season begins with play premieres around the region

“All of Me,” Laura Winter’s award-winning play, has its world premiere at Barrington Stage, Sept. 21 through Oct. 9. Ashley Brooke Monroe directs the play about two people with disabilities who meet and fall in love, while the people around them try to break them apart. Madison Ferris, Danny Gomez, Leah Hocking, Maggie Bofill, and Jack Fellows star. For details: www.barringtonstageco.org.
MassLive.com

Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator

SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
MassLive.com

Three County Fair in Northampton has school bus demolition derby, racing pigs (photos)

Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 5, 2022

Freedom Credit Union, in cooperation with ProShred Springfield, will offer free community shred day events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 at their Ludlow, Chicopee, Northampton and Greenfield branches. On Sept. 10, shredding will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the 645 Center St. branch in Ludlow and...
westernmassnews.com

Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
MassLive.com

‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
amherstbulletin.com

Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst

AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
MassLive.com

Majestic Theater kicks off 25th season with ‘Mamma Mia!’

Mamma mia it’s going to be a big year for musicals when the Majestic Theater kicks off its 25th anniversary season in September. “We usually have two musicals in our lineup each year, one smaller than the other, but this year both are big productions beginning with ‘Mamma Mia!’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a cast of 20 performers,” said Danny Eaton, founding producer of The Majestic in West Springfield.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

