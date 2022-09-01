ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County Fair returns in style

By Derrick Ow
 4 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend.

The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy.

Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for children from ages 6-12, children who are five years and younger are free, and seniors who are 62 and over are $11.

Parking is available at two locations. It will be $20 at Monterey Pines Golf Course from Thursday thru Sunday. Monterey Peninsula College will also have fair parking and charge $15 on Friday, Sep. 2 thru 5. If you park at MPC, there will be a free shuttle to the Fairgrounds courtesy of MST. The shuttle departs every 10 minutes.

The fair hours from Thursday thru Sunday will be noon through 11 p.m. The fair will be open on Labor Day from noon to 10 p.m.

There is also a clear bag policy during this weekend's county fair. For more information on events, click here.

Thursday, Sep. 1

It is Military Appreciation and Veterans Appreciation Day. Active duty military officers and veterans are free to enter the fair. It will also be Senior Day at the Fair.

The headlining music act will be country music star, Joe Nichols. His concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage.

The Country Store Farmers Market will be inside the Ag Building, which includes wine tasting from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Farmers Market will be open during the fair.

Friday, Sep. 2

Bring your kids because kids who are 12 and under will get into the fair for free.

There will be a George Strait tribute happening at the Payton Stage. The tribute concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be live bullfighting taking place at 6:00 p.m. That will take place in the Pattee Arena.

Admission for the bullfighting event is $12 for adults & $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for military and veterans.

Saturday, Sep. 3

It is Natividad Water Awareness Day. The main musical act will be Journey Revisited tribute band. Their concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage.

The Flying U Radio takes place at the Pantee Arena. Admission is the same for the rodeo events.

Sunday, Sep. 4

Fiesta Day takes place on Sunday. The Rodeo will have Fiesta del Charro with showtimes at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

There will be plenty of music throughout the afternoon. 831 All-Star Band will perform at 7:30 at the Payton Stage.

One of the great events that take place is Alaskan Racing Pigs. The races will run on Sunday and Monday. The times will be 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 5

There will be a 4-for-4 event on Labor Day. The fair asks that people bring four non-perishable
food items before 4 p.m. and get FREE admission.

Samz School of Rock will be performing at 2:30 p.m. at the Payton Stage. Tina Marie, a hypnotist, will perform twice at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There will be a Woodcarving Auction at 4 p.m. on the general grounds.

Santa Cruz beach sees flux of tourism during hot Labor Day Weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION TV)- This long holiday weekend is wrapping up, and tourists are still looking to beat the heat. Some people say they are coming just for the day to enjoy the ocean breeze, like Victor and Robert Sandoval from Patterson, California. “We’re just here to enjoy the beach, fish, swim, do all The post Santa Cruz beach sees flux of tourism during hot Labor Day Weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Manufacturing Quality Administrator at Larkin Precision Machining. Accounting Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Senior Public Health Investigatorr at The County of Santa Cruz. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Monte Shopping Center is hosting its first Summer Wine Walk this Wednesday to benefit the local nonprofit Kinship Center. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., eight local wineries and a brewery will be at the shopping center, paired with a shopping center restaurant. They will be placed in front of The post First Del Monte Shopping Center Wine Walk to benefit children in need appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they are holding multiple fires that began on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near San Juan Canyon Monday. The so-called Crazy Fire is holding at three to four acres and is 80% contained. CAL FIRE said they are releasing all aircraft assigned to this incident. This is a developing story. The post Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Canyon appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The popular cookie chain is soon opening its doors in Salinas. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said the store should officially open in the Harden Ranch Shopping Center by Thanksgiving. It will be located at 1582 North Main Street. Crumbl has over 300 bakeries in 26 states nationwide, according to its website. They The post Crumbl Cookies coming to Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kprl.com

Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022

A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
GREENFIELD, CA
