Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
nypressnews.com
Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone
A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say
A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
nypressnews.com
Hoboken preparing for potential flooding Monday night
The city has had issues with flooding in the past and is now being proactive to limit any problems that could arise this time. CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports.
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said. Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When […]
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
hudsoncountyview.com
31-year-old Cliffside Park motorcyclist dies in North Bergen crash on Tonnelle Avenue
A 31-year-old Cliffside Park motorcyclist died in a North Bergen crash on Tonnelle Avenue yesterday morning, according to Police Capt. Jorge Raposo. At approximately 5 a.m. yesterday, Roger Oliveira was riding his motorcycle north on Tonnelle Avenue at what was believed to be a high rate of speed, Raposo said over the phone.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
Fire damages West Orange home and 2 vehicles
A spokesperson tells News 12 that one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.
Several people killed when passenger van overturns on N.J. highway
A passenger van crash in Bergen County, N.J., early Friday killed multiple people and closed all southbound lanes on Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities said. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and several others taken to hospitals in Hackensack and Jersey City after the van flipped over into the woods, according to ABC-7.
Girl, 10, says Staten Island ice cream truck driver drove off with her: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Police took an ice cream truck driver into custody on Sunday after he allegedly drove off with a 10-year-old girl in his truck, officials said. Around 4:40 p.m., the girl’s mom called 911. She told police her daughter had reported being abducted. Earlier in the day, the girl went to a […]
Firefighters battled 3 separate overnight fires in Paterson, New Jersey
A total of 11 families were displaced leaving 30 people temporarily homeless.
nypressnews.com
J’Ouvert festivities kick off in Brooklyn, ahead of West Indian Day Parade
NEW YORK — J’Ouvert festivities kicked off early Monday in Brooklyn, celebrating Caribbean culture. It’s followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which is back for the first time since the pandemic began. From practicing their instruments nonstop, to putting the finishing touches on costumes, those who...
4 dead, 8 injured in NJ Palisades Parkway shuttle van crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Four people were killed and 8 injured when a passenger cargo van carrying factory workers overturned on the Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning. Palisades Parkway police said a southbound Ford Econoline E350 passenger cargo van with New York plates carrying 12 people overturned in the...
Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch
Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
