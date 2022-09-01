Last year I posted a lengthy opinion on why the Yankees will fail every year with Boone in the dugout and Cashman as GM. This failed season will prove me correct again. Even IF they make the postseason, they will go nowhere. In the AL alone, the Astros, Rays and Jays are all better teams. I don’t care about the standings today. They have already sunk the ship. The culture is CYA, arrogant and obnoxious. Home runs and a bullpen have never won rings alone. You need BA’s like the above teams have with RISP.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO