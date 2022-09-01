Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers
It was really just a matter of when and which team, never 'if' for Jake Reed and the Dodgers.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Yankees should just bring Alex Rodriguez home after viral comeback video
The New York Yankees entered the 2022 season with an infield they believed in. But as the season reaches September, there’s only one position that’s still settled, and the guy manning it has a balky back. Reinforcements are needed. And they could either come from within, like Oswaldo...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 133
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, for Game 133:
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Pinstripe Alley
Judge and the Other Yankees
I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
Pinstripe Alley
Same old, same old
Last year I posted a lengthy opinion on why the Yankees will fail every year with Boone in the dugout and Cashman as GM. This failed season will prove me correct again. Even IF they make the postseason, they will go nowhere. In the AL alone, the Astros, Rays and Jays are all better teams. I don’t care about the standings today. They have already sunk the ship. The culture is CYA, arrogant and obnoxious. Home runs and a bullpen have never won rings alone. You need BA’s like the above teams have with RISP.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees "Hitting Instructors/ Coaches" = Total MLB Inexperience!!
I began wondering how much experience, knowledge and expertise the Yankee "Hitting" Instructors/ Coaches had and what MLB teams and players they had previously coached. I was thinking I would find notable and competitive MLB teams that the current Yankee "Hitting Instructors" had connected with. I was totally shocked to discover only one instructor/ coach had any prior MLB experience. And he was an "assistant coach" currently with the Yankees. The Lead Hitting Coach had NONE, that’s like zero experience with MLB teams.
Pinstripe Alley
Yanks looking like the 2011 Red Sox
How can a Team of Stars only win 13 games since July 8th?. Maybe it's time we part ways with the guys that spend half the season injured while collecting a boat load of money and not performing for it. I for one wouldn't mind seeing us ship Stanton and his massive contract anywhere for some players that will be available and can HIT . There is 29 days remaining and it's like going to a Viewing each night as this team takes the field. I'm really tired of Judge carrying these guys. They blow this.....Clean House...Top to bottom.
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The brief glimpse of hope near the end of August has already sputtered out on this team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario of getting swept by the Rays, but have otherwise put themselves in prime position to hand away the division that they’ve had in their back pocket since May. Their upcoming homestand will be crucial to seeing if they’ll be playing from behind for the final weeks of the year or if they can prevent a full-blown crash and burn.
Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How
Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension
Pinstripe Alley
We Still Need a Closer
Well, we actually won a game. If you wanted a heart attack, all you had to do was watch Holmes "save" the game. The last strike was an iffy call, but all those very hard-hit balls which placed the game in serious jeopardy were not. Holmes keeps throwing the same pitch to the same spots, and the league has caught up to him. Mariano Rivera he ain't.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/5/22
The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario last night, something they’ve been consistently doing for the last month or so. Instead of allowing the Rays to sweep them out of the Trop and blow open the division race, they salvaged a game to hold the line at five games. Instead of careening off of a cliff, they’re simply puttering alongside the edge with the gas tank nearing E.
