wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
whopam.com
Three found dead at Henderson County home
Three people were shot dead during an incident Saturday night in Henderson County. Kentucky State Police is investigating and say it happened at a location on KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community. A news release says when troopers and deputies arrived, they observed two victims outside of the...
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Elm Street Wreck
A man was injured when a vehicle hit him and his scooter on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Kenneth Sells was southbound on North Elm Street when he attempted to cross Glass Avenue a northbound vehicle went around another vehicle and struck him and his scooter.
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
WLKY.com
Shooting at home in Henderson County leaves 3 adults dead with 4 children safely evacuated
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Three people were found dead from a shooting at a home in Henderson County Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m., KSP were notified of a shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. When troopers and...
KFVS12
I-69 reopened at 35mm in Marshall Co. after multi-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 69 is open near the 35 mile marker after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared from the northbound lanes by 6:30 p.m. All lanes are open.
Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Road sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way failed to stop at the intersection and hit a southbound truck on Pembroke Road. The crash sent the truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
