ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Boone County Man Sentenced to Prison in Connection with Damage to Energy Facility

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fueL4_0hejYhQO00

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, Boone County, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for attempting to damage the property of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

Beverly was found guilty by a federal jury following a two-day trial According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Beverly helped to steal specialized mine equipment from the known mine in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson and Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud. Hiller was taken to the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
Whitesville, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, WV
City
Whitesville, WV
Boone County, WV
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to the distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents and statements made in court, Hughes admitted to selling a quantity of crack to a confidential informant at his Beckley residence on April 28, 2022. On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hughes’ residence, and found quantities of cocaine and crack and $1,667. Hughes admitted to possessing the cocaine and crack, and further admitted that the $1,667 was proceeds obtained from drug trafficking. The investigation revealed that Hughes had distributed cocaine for approximately two and a half years.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia police hold funeral for K-9 killed in action

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capital held a memorial service Thursday for a police dog who was killed in action over the weekend. Axel was a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department. His funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and was preceded by a two-hour visitation, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Attorneys#Lincoln
Lootpress

West Virginia officials investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk Mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police searching for suspect following armed robbery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injuries reported in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington

Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy