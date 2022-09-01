Boone County Man Sentenced to Prison in Connection with Damage to Energy Facility

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, Boone County, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for attempting to damage the property of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

Beverly was found guilty by a federal jury following a two-day trial According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Beverly helped to steal specialized mine equipment from the known mine in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson and Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.