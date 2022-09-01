Pitt LB Brandon George Inactive for Backyard Brawl

The Pitt Panthers will be down a linebacker when they face West Virginia.

PITTSBURGH -- The injury report is light for the Pitt Panthers ahead of the 105th Backyard Brawl. They will be without reserve linebacker Brandon George and freshman defensive lineman Sam Okundola but those are the only injuries they're dealing with at the moment.

The nature and extent of George and Okudola's injuries is unknown.

Tylar Wiltz and Solomon DeShields will work as the reserve linebacker in George's absence.

The Panthers do still have some good news on the injury front. Starting right tackle Gabe Houy, who had been recovering from an achilles for the entirety of training camp. He was in pads while Pitt warmed up and will start.

