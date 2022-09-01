ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Cooking#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: This Arch Manning Throw Went Viral Last Night

Arch Manning kicked off the 2022 season for Isidore Newman with a sharp performance on the road against Hahnville. Manning completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 142 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 37 rushing yards. The best throw of the night for Manning was a beautiful strike to the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver's "Hot Wife" Goes Viral

Joey Logano has a nickname for his longtime wife, Brittany. Unsurprisingly, the nickname has gone viral. Brittany Logano is known as Joey Logan's "hot a-- wife" on social media. That's how Brittany Logano shows up when she makes a phone call to her husband. “The contact for my wife has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut

Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday. Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season. The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Michael Vick

Michael Vick has long been retired from football, but the legendary quarterback is still staying close to the game. The former Virginia Tech and NFL star is staying active in both the collegiate and professional levels, especially now that Name, Image and Likeness is taking over the sport. Vick has...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

