Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front

DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur

DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Springfield festivals in September

September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
myradiolink.com

Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards

Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
MONTROSE, IL
WAND TV

Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Petition Circulation Begins For 2023 City Elections

Candidates can now circulate petitions to get on the ballot for next spring’s municipal elections, including the race for Springfield mayor, other citywide offices, and all ten aldermanic seats. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he’s hoping the elections lead to a city council that’s more supportive of development… because...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

”Fill The Boot” Campaign Goes On, With Changes

Springfield firefighters are once again conducting their “Fill The Boot” campaign over Labor Day weekend to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. But it will look different this year. Traditionally, firefighters have collected funds at Springfield intersections, asking drivers to drop bills or spare change into a firefighter boot....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

EIU asking for community input on search for president

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president. Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Breeze-Courier

Rainbow Greets Cruisers On Square

TAYLORVILLE — There was a fantastic turnout Friday night for the SmallTown Taylorville Cruising the Square event. Steve Craggs, President of the DowntownTaylorville.org group said “A big thanks to the 40 MPH Club and all the volunteers that helped. Fun, Fellowship and Community…Taylorville is the place to be. Pictured is a double rainbow above the square, looking east, as car enthusiasts enjoy the many old cars on display. Pictured inset, is one of the old fire trucks poised for display. Picture courtesy of Rhonda Wilson.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars.  “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements

Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

U of I Police investigating robbery on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request

A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

