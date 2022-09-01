Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
wmay.com
Petition Circulation Begins For 2023 City Elections
Candidates can now circulate petitions to get on the ballot for next spring’s municipal elections, including the race for Springfield mayor, other citywide offices, and all ten aldermanic seats. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he’s hoping the elections lead to a city council that’s more supportive of development… because...
wmay.com
”Fill The Boot” Campaign Goes On, With Changes
Springfield firefighters are once again conducting their “Fill The Boot” campaign over Labor Day weekend to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. But it will look different this year. Traditionally, firefighters have collected funds at Springfield intersections, asking drivers to drop bills or spare change into a firefighter boot....
Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
EIU asking for community input on search for president
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president. Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president. […]
wmay.com
Langfelder Tries Again For Referendum To Dissolve Townships Within Springfield
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to put an advisory referendum on the ballot that would dissolve that portion of any and all townships falling within the Springfield city limits… including virtually all of Capital Township. Langfelder had earlier tried to put the referendum on the November...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
Breeze-Courier
Rainbow Greets Cruisers On Square
TAYLORVILLE — There was a fantastic turnout Friday night for the SmallTown Taylorville Cruising the Square event. Steve Craggs, President of the DowntownTaylorville.org group said “A big thanks to the 40 MPH Club and all the volunteers that helped. Fun, Fellowship and Community…Taylorville is the place to be. Pictured is a double rainbow above the square, looking east, as car enthusiasts enjoy the many old cars on display. Pictured inset, is one of the old fire trucks poised for display. Picture courtesy of Rhonda Wilson.
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
WAND TV
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
U of I Police investigating robbery on campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Comments / 0