Repairs continue on barrier wall damaged by tractor-trailer accident

CHARLESTON, WV – Contractors are repairing or replacing more than 600 feet of barrier wall damaged when a tractor-trailer got stuck in the contraflow lane on Interstate 64 near the Huntington Mall.

One westbound contraflow lane has been closed since a truck carrying an oversized load got stuck at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The truck was hauling a large earthmoving machine when it hit the barrier wall.

The truck continued to move forward after striking the barrier wall, doing considerable damage to the concrete slabs that make up the wall. Contractors had repaired about 350 feet of barriers on the Meadow Creek Bridge by 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, and had about 285 more feet of barrier wall to repair or replace.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 Construction Engineer Jonathan Clark, P.E., said the closed lane was expected to reopen Thursday night.

One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes remain open.