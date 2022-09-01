ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 13

cp
4d ago

Well isn’t that special.Jay if you keep on banning players what’s left Korn ferry players . Jay keep moving forward you have now become your own worst enemy.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Went Viral This Week

It was an eventful week for Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend. Earlier this week, the legendary PGA Tour star and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, went viral at the U.S. Open in New York. Woods and Herman were sitting in Serena Williams' player's box for the second round of...
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Golf Tour#Golfers#Sports Illustrated#Japanese#Pga
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Genie Bouchard Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Clear

The legendary women's tennis star played in what could be the final match of her career on Friday night, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams, one of the winningest players in tennis history, might not return to the court. Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has made...
TENNIS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF
The Spun

North Carolina Fans Are Already Furious With Gene Chizik

Gene Chizik and the North Carolina defense have had absolutely zero answer for the App State offense during the first half of Saturday's game. Chizik was hired by the Tar Heels earlier this year in hopes of reviving a defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2021. And now just two games into the 2022 season, UNC football fans are already turning on the former National Champion.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Lawsuit News

LeBron James has ventured out into the media world several times over the course of his professional basketball career. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently facing a lawsuit for one of his projects, though. According to the New York Post, LeBron and Drake are facing a lawsuit for their...
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy