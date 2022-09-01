ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Man escapes from Butte County Jail

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiNH0_0hejXryD00
Bondley

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it was searching for an inmate who escaped from Butte County Jail in Oroville.

Officials said that at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday correctional deputies at the jail discovered that 34-year-old inmate Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped. He was believed to have escaped from a “fully-enclosed, high security exercise yard” between 5:30 and 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Correctional staff are actively investigating to determine how Bondley managed to escape the yard,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies and local law enforcement agencies were notified of the escape and deputies immediately began a search for Bondley.”

Officials said Bondley was being held pending a trial on numerous felony charges that include burglary, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted arson, victim/witness dissuasion, domestic violence, and a Post Release Community Supervision violation.

Deputies, assisted by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, are actively searching for Bondley. Officials described him as a 5’10” 170-pound 34-year-old white male with green eyes and brown hair.

“Bondley has tattoos, including the name ‘Linda’ on the right side of his neck, and numerous tattoos on both lower arms,” officials said. “Bondley has a history in numerous areas of Butte County, including Oroville, Chico, Magalia and Paradise. Bondley should be considered dangerous.”

The public is asked not to approach Bondley and call 911 immediately if located. Anyone with information on Bondley’s whereabouts should call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7322.

Comments / 4

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after stabbing victim multiple times in Chico

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after stabbing someone multiple times Sunday morning in Chico. According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived on the scene they found a victim […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magalia, CA
City
Oroville, CA
County
Butte County, CA
City
Paradise, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Domestic Violence#Stalking#Tattoos
FOX40

Human remains found in Yuba County believed to man missing since May

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said that they located human remains, possibly of a missing man, near Camptonville on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that hikers in the area of Oregon Creek near Camptonville on Sunday reported the remains. Deputies and detectives responded to the area and recovered the remains […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday

YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
YUBA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Plumas County News

Body of missing paddle boarder found at Frenchman

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this afternoon that the body of a missing paddle boarder has been located. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Chandler Peay, dispatch received a call at 2:18 yesterday afternoon, Sept. 4, about a paddle boarder who had vanished under the water at Frenchman Lake.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party

CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
CHICO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Drug dealer sentenced in Rocklin teen’s fentanyl death

17-year prison sentence for selling deadly fentanyl. Roseville, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier. On July...
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate from Butte County Jail

OROVILLE, Calif. - At approximately 6:20 p.m., Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley, 34, escaped from the Butte County Jail, said the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BSCO determined Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and began to search for Bondley immediately, deputies said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico

Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
CHICO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
117
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy