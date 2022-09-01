Read full article on original website
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse
Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
WCAX
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges
A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
WCAX
Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail
KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
manchesterinklink.com
Outside money tries to influence federal elections in NH
A long time ago, the citizens of New Hampshire chose who they wanted to represent them. The state’s people have always had an appetite for retail politics with handshakes, street walks and questions answered while looking at the candidate’s eyes. Retail politics is still practiced with a passion...
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
This House Race is New Ground Zero in the MAGA Civil Wars
What started as a comfortable race for a Kevin McCarthy-backed candidate has turned into a hotly contested primary, pitting some of MAGA world’s biggest names against each other as the race hurtles to a close.Along the Granite State’s wealthy Seacoast region in the 1st Congressional District, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Congressional Leadership Fund has already spent more than $1.3 million boosting Matt Mowers, a former Trump White House adviser at the State Department. The super PAC also placed a $407,369 ad buy for Mowers on Friday.On the other side is Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), the third-ranking House Republican, who’s...
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
Bostonians Say the Most Stunning Spots in New England Are in New Hampshire and Maine
New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
