ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Brentwood, NH
City
Conway, NH
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
City
Derry, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Danbury, NH
Conway, NH
Government
City
Rye, NH
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
BERLIN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Outside money tries to influence federal elections in NH

A long time ago, the citizens of New Hampshire chose who they wanted to represent them. The state’s people have always had an appetite for retail politics with handshakes, street walks and questions answered while looking at the candidate’s eyes. Retail politics is still practiced with a passion...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
theberkshireedge.com

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TheDailyBeast

This House Race is New Ground Zero in the MAGA Civil Wars

What started as a comfortable race for a Kevin McCarthy-backed candidate has turned into a hotly contested primary, pitting some of MAGA world’s biggest names against each other as the race hurtles to a close.Along the Granite State’s wealthy Seacoast region in the 1st Congressional District, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Congressional Leadership Fund has already spent more than $1.3 million boosting Matt Mowers, a former Trump White House adviser at the State Department. The super PAC also placed a $407,369 ad buy for Mowers on Friday.On the other side is Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), the third-ranking House Republican, who’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Liquor License#Bikers#Republicans#Newfields#Gilmanton Iron Works#Democrat#Sun#Indian#Constitutio
103.7 WCYY

Bostonians Say the Most Stunning Spots in New England Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q97.9

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
TRAVEL
94.3 WCYY

Who Else Remembers Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta.
JEFFERSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy