ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Football Helmet Shortage Impacting Local Schools

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B94Fe_0hejXgVS00

It’s officially football season, but there’s a unique shortage impacting local teams.

Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of football helmets and it’s impacting high school down to youth teams.

“If you can’t protect your head, your eyes, your face, your teeth, it’s really hard to be involved in actively in a practice,” Fred Bryant, Athletic Director for Cadillac Area Public Schools, said.

The Cadillac Vikings were ready to kick off football season, but quickly realized getting new helmets to replace the expired ones would be difficult due to the lead manufacturer, Riddell, facing supply chain issues.

“He said, you know, there’s none available,” Bryant said. “You know, it doesn’t matter. Even if we had helmets that were the wrong color, we could paint them for you. But we don’t even have the helmets.”

So Bryant got creative.

“I got online and scoured the internet, found a couple of helmets that are not our typical helmets,” Bryant said. “Typically we wear Riddell. These ones were shut and I was only able to get a few. They were navy and color, but they weren’t the same style of helmet that we have. Our helmets are like a powder coated blue and these ones were a glossy blue, but it didn’t matter. We just needed to get kids in helmets.”

The helmet shortage also impacts youth leagues.

“Last season, we had our helmets checked for safety purposes, and we had 45 helmets that have a shot of the system,” Stacy Atkins, Director for Lake City Pop Warner Football, said. “So we lost those 45 helmets. unfortunately, there’s a shortage on helmets and we were unable to replace them.”

Luckily, the Lake City High School Football program had enough for the youth players to borrow.

“At Lake City, we’re really big on making sure that we are protecting our kids and providing them with any safety gear to make this sport safe and to teach the kids how to play the fundamentals,” Atkins said. “So when we don’t have the equipment we need, it makes it hard to say no to a child who’s wanting to play the sport and loves the sport.”

The Cadillac athletic director says there are still many football teams around the state looking for helmets, to the point where they don’t care if it isn’t in the right color.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Manton Celebrates Harvest Festival Over Labor Day Weekend

The Manton area Harvest Festival kicked off last Friday, bringing in people all across northern Michigan. The festival has been a tradition since 1924. It has everything for the family, including live entertainment, carnival rides and lumberjack competitions such as axe throwing, as well as chainsaw and hacksaw competitions. The...
MANTON, MI
9&10 News

Fire at Cherry Capital Airport Part of Annual Training Exercise

Flames erupted at Cherry Capital Airport Friday. But this call to the Fire Department was all part of a training exercise. Crews were at the scene at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City for most of the day – training with a new pumper truck. The fire department says like anything else, the technology has changed. The new truck is a far more efficient vehicle, but every firefighter has to get used to the way it works.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake City, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Cadillac, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Cadillac, MI
Education
City
Cadillac, MI
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Helmet#High School Football#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cadillac Vikings
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Helmets
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy