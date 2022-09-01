Football Helmet Shortage Impacting Local Schools

It’s officially football season, but there’s a unique shortage impacting local teams.

Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of football helmets and it’s impacting high school down to youth teams.

“If you can’t protect your head, your eyes, your face, your teeth, it’s really hard to be involved in actively in a practice,” Fred Bryant, Athletic Director for Cadillac Area Public Schools, said.

The Cadillac Vikings were ready to kick off football season, but quickly realized getting new helmets to replace the expired ones would be difficult due to the lead manufacturer, Riddell, facing supply chain issues.

“He said, you know, there’s none available,” Bryant said. “You know, it doesn’t matter. Even if we had helmets that were the wrong color, we could paint them for you. But we don’t even have the helmets.”

So Bryant got creative.

“I got online and scoured the internet, found a couple of helmets that are not our typical helmets,” Bryant said. “Typically we wear Riddell. These ones were shut and I was only able to get a few. They were navy and color, but they weren’t the same style of helmet that we have. Our helmets are like a powder coated blue and these ones were a glossy blue, but it didn’t matter. We just needed to get kids in helmets.”

The helmet shortage also impacts youth leagues.

“Last season, we had our helmets checked for safety purposes, and we had 45 helmets that have a shot of the system,” Stacy Atkins, Director for Lake City Pop Warner Football, said. “So we lost those 45 helmets. unfortunately, there’s a shortage on helmets and we were unable to replace them.”

Luckily, the Lake City High School Football program had enough for the youth players to borrow.

“At Lake City, we’re really big on making sure that we are protecting our kids and providing them with any safety gear to make this sport safe and to teach the kids how to play the fundamentals,” Atkins said. “So when we don’t have the equipment we need, it makes it hard to say no to a child who’s wanting to play the sport and loves the sport.”

The Cadillac athletic director says there are still many football teams around the state looking for helmets, to the point where they don’t care if it isn’t in the right color.