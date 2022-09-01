Read full article on original website
33rd annual Run for Sight raises $10,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Runners and walkers raced up their shoes and hit the roads for the 33rd annual Run for Sight by the Bowling Green Noon Lions Club. Annually held on labor day, over 360 participants showed up in support, almost double from last year. Participants had the option to choose...
Historic RailPark and Train Museum celebrates 15 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Labor Day weekend marks 15 years since Bowling Green welcomed the Historic RailPark and Train Museum. When the museum opened in 2007, the museum section was only partially finished, and they did not have all eight railcars at the time. Opening weekend, the Rail Park...
National Cinema Day a huge success in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Saturday’s $3 movie day was a big hit at movie theaters across the country and here in Bowling Green. The Regal theatres here in town reduced their ticket prices down to $3 in celebration of National Cinema Day. Movie theaters made over $24 million...
Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly golden and delicious at Jackson’s Orchard this weekend as Applefest was in full swing. Applefest is the kickoff for apple season at the orchard. Guests can have their pick, from the various apples the orchard grows. Guests are are able to...
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
Emergency officials find missing helicopter in western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
PET OF THE DAY -Willy
Willy is a 9 month old Guinea Pig who is shy at first but loves to play once he gets out of his shell. Adopt Willy from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica. Deputies say one passenger car and two...
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
Corvette Hall of Fame inducts four; including the fourth woman ever
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, four individuals were inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame. Since their inception there have only been 75 people inducted. Each year a leader will be inducted from one of three categories GM-Chevrolet, racing and enthusiast. Those inducted into this year’s class are,...
