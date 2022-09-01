Read full article on original website
WALB 10
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
WALB 10
Inflation, gas prices not stopping Albany drivers on holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Monday being a federal holiday, most people are off and hitting the road. Many people told WALB News 10 that they are not letting things like inflation and gas prices stop their Labor Day plans. Ashley Richardson said she regularly makes it a point to...
WALB 10
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall is up in the air — something city leaders are working to address. But what do people want to see in the Albany Mall?. In a recent WALB.com poll, WALB News 10 asked what people think the Albany Mall needs.
WALB 10
Labor Day may be coming to an end. The need to safely grill isn’t.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia families are coming together to fire up their grills on Labor Day for the end of the holiday weekend. A holiday first responders say is often their busiest time of the year. AAA predicts this year, Labor Day travel will be 10% higher than...
WALB 10
Thomasville annual 9/11 Stair Climb set to honor hero’s Friday
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This Sept. 11 will mark 21 years since so many lost and sacrificed their lives as a result of terrorism. While 110 stories of the World Trade Center don’t compare to the bleachers at the Jacket’s Nest, first responders and Thomasville residents will still be out there Friday climbing them in exactly 11 rotations, to remember those lost.
The spring must flow: Skywater Group works to maintain Radium Springs' majesty for generations to come
ALBANY — Since its quiet inception in 2019 the Skywater Group has been studying, planning, research planning and forming partnerships in the pursuit of a single goal: keeping the flow at Radium Springs, well, flowing. Pull up an item about the spring online, like this one from treehugger.com, and...
WALB 10
Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local Republican candidates spent Saturday trying to gain support for their campaigns. Tracy Taylor is running for State House District 153 in November’s election. His district covers areas in Albany and Dougherty County. “Being your local firefighter, trust me. I will go to Atlanta and...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
Restaurant Revival! A number of new restaurants are opening in metro Albany.
ALBANY — Sometimes business people come up with great ideas ... all at the same time. That would appear to be the case in Albany, as new restaurants are springing up in the metro area like mushrooms after a spring shower ... the kind of mushrooms chefs use in their recipes, of course.
WALB 10
Chris West looks for voter recognition in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican candidate for Congress Chris West spent his Saturday canvassing for votes in the Good Life City. West is running against Incumbent Sanford Bishop in a race that has gained national attention. West said he wants people in his whole district to know he’s listening to them.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive. A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects...
WALB 10
Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany dirt bike thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing charges after attempting to steal dirt bikes along with other crimes, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court, in reference to a theft. The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
Albany Herald
Monroe routs Seminole County in lightning-shortened game
ALBANY — For the second night in a row, lightning delayed a high school football game at Hugh Mills Stadium, and for the second night in a row an Albany football team won big. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes blasted Seminole County 37-0 in a lightning shortened game one night...
New Pearly's owners want to continue legacy
ALBANY — Even though it was inevitable that the naysayers would take to social media and start firing verbal potshots mourning the “end” of Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking restaurant the moment word leaked out that the establishment, a fixture in Albany dining for more than three decades, had been sold, new owners of the legendary eatery assure patrons the negativity is premature.
Esports comes to Dougherty High, with team set to begin competition in the spring
ALBANY — In Esports lore, the first competition, in 1972 at Stanford University, drew five participants, with the winner receiving a “Rolling Stone” magazine subscription. Fast forward five decades and gaming has become a phenomenon that draws millions of players and fans around the world, and where...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
Low-impact Tai Chi having a big impact on seniors in Albany
ALBANY — The latest research indicates that just a few minutes of movement, or even just standing, each day can make a big difference in health and emotional well-being. With the sound of soothing music and gentle, slow movements performed while sitting and standing, Tai Chi would seem to fit that bill.
