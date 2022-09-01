ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
Inflation, gas prices not stopping Albany drivers on holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Monday being a federal holiday, most people are off and hitting the road. Many people told WALB News 10 that they are not letting things like inflation and gas prices stop their Labor Day plans. Ashley Richardson said she regularly makes it a point to...
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall is up in the air — something city leaders are working to address. But what do people want to see in the Albany Mall?. In a recent WALB.com poll, WALB News 10 asked what people think the Albany Mall needs.
Thomasville annual 9/11 Stair Climb set to honor hero’s Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This Sept. 11 will mark 21 years since so many lost and sacrificed their lives as a result of terrorism. While 110 stories of the World Trade Center don’t compare to the bleachers at the Jacket’s Nest, first responders and Thomasville residents will still be out there Friday climbing them in exactly 11 rotations, to remember those lost.
Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local Republican candidates spent Saturday trying to gain support for their campaigns. Tracy Taylor is running for State House District 153 in November’s election. His district covers areas in Albany and Dougherty County. “Being your local firefighter, trust me. I will go to Atlanta and...
Chris West looks for voter recognition in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican candidate for Congress Chris West spent his Saturday canvassing for votes in the Good Life City. West is running against Incumbent Sanford Bishop in a race that has gained national attention. West said he wants people in his whole district to know he’s listening to them.
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive. A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects...
Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
1 arrested in Albany dirt bike thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing charges after attempting to steal dirt bikes along with other crimes, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court, in reference to a theft. The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process...
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
Monroe routs Seminole County in lightning-shortened game

ALBANY — For the second night in a row, lightning delayed a high school football game at Hugh Mills Stadium, and for the second night in a row an Albany football team won big. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes blasted Seminole County 37-0 in a lightning shortened game one night...
New Pearly's owners want to continue legacy

ALBANY — Even though it was inevitable that the naysayers would take to social media and start firing verbal potshots mourning the “end” of Pearly’s Famous Country Cooking restaurant the moment word leaked out that the establishment, a fixture in Albany dining for more than three decades, had been sold, new owners of the legendary eatery assure patrons the negativity is premature.
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community

On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
