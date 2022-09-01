ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Gets Tricked By Fake Name

On Friday night, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in its season opener. Less than 24 hours later, the college football world was buzzing about one particular player on the Spartans. There's just one huge issue with the Michigan State player who's trending on Twitter this Saturday. His real name...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal

Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

