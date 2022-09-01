RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County. According to KSP, a trooper saw a person with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the truck, which contained Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns, in the parking lot.

