WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations amid ‘critical’ supply levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Blood Donation Week, and amid an ongoing blood shortage, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can to help. According to center, the blood supply always suffers during the summer months, but it has reached critical levels. The center says it’s...
WTVQ
Frankfort businesses, musicians team up to donate books to Eastern Kentucky libraries
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Frankfort businesses have teamed up with musicians for a book drive for eastern Kentucky libraries damaged by flooding. Poor Richard’s Books and Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe are teaming up with Ben Sollee and Mark Charles to host an outdoor concert and book drive. The...
WTVQ
UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
WTVQ
WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
WTVQ
Fayette, Jefferson Co. Schools donate furniture to Hindman Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s two largest school districts are coming together to help one that’s desperately in need. During July’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, East Hindman Elementary School in Knott County was completely devastated, with floodwaters inside the school reaching four feet high. The...
WTVQ
$11.6M going to Perry County to improve infrastructure, Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — $11.6 million is going to four projects in Perry County to help improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment after devastating flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. The projects include a water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard and Perry County,...
kentuckytoday.com
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
WTVQ
KSP ask public for help finding 2 after pursuit
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County. According to KSP, a trooper saw a person with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the truck, which contained Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns, in the parking lot.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. WATCH | KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in...
WTVQ
Crab Orchard man accused of trafficking narcotics, prescription pills
CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Crab Orchard man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking multiple drugs and prescription pills. Dalton Roe, 19, is accused of trafficking narcotics in central Kentucky. Heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were seized from Roe after an investigation that began this month, according to Kentucky State Police Sgt. Tye Chavies.
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
harrodsburgherald.com
Possible Rewards Of Up To $10,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Truck, Tractor And Tools
Possible rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information about the alleged theft of two vehicles and tools in Mercer County. Sometime during the evening or night hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, someone stole a 2350 (1986) John Deere tractor with a loader bucket attached from 950 Irish Ridge Road. A dark green 2002 Ford Ranger pick up truck was also taken along with some tools.
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
WKYT 27
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
wymt.com
Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. An announcement made on Facebook said bus number 1707 appeared to be rear-ended on Highway 15 near Hurricane Hollow. The Board of Education reports no students were injured. An ambulance was sent as...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
foxlexington.com
2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
