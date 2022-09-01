ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

WTVQ

UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KSP ask public for help finding 2 after pursuit

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County. According to KSP, a trooper saw a person with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the truck, which contained Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns, in the parking lot.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Crab Orchard man accused of trafficking narcotics, prescription pills

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Crab Orchard man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking multiple drugs and prescription pills. Dalton Roe, 19, is accused of trafficking narcotics in central Kentucky. Heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were seized from Roe after an investigation that began this month, according to Kentucky State Police Sgt. Tye Chavies.
CRAB ORCHARD, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Possible Rewards Of Up To $10,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Truck, Tractor And Tools

Possible rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information about the alleged theft of two vehicles and tools in Mercer County. Sometime during the evening or night hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, someone stole a 2350 (1986) John Deere tractor with a loader bucket attached from 950 Irish Ridge Road. A dark green 2002 Ford Ranger pick up truck was also taken along with some tools.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Wolfe County school bus involved in crash

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. An announcement made on Facebook said bus number 1707 appeared to be rear-ended on Highway 15 near Hurricane Hollow. The Board of Education reports no students were injured. An ambulance was sent as...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

